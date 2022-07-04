New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The use of cellular signal jammers, GPS blockers or other signal jamming devices is illegal in India, except specifically permitted by the government, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said on Monday and warned e-commerce companies against illegal facilitation and sale of such devices.

On 1st July, the DoT issued an advisory to the general public on the proper use of wireless jammers and boosters/ repeaters.

In the advisory, the Department of Telecom noted that the "use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by Government of India."

Private sector organizations and/ or private individuals cannot procure/ use jammers in India, the DoT said.

It has also been stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

With regards to signal booster/ repeater it has been stated that it is unlawful to possess, sale, and/ or use mobile signal repeater/ booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed Telecom Service Providers, it said.

The ministry said that the DoT has warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms.

In January this year, the Department of Telecommunications sent a notice to all e-commerce companies warning against the illegal facilitation and sale of wireless jammers on online platforms.

"It has come to the notice of the Government authorities that the online e-commerce platforms are facilitating the sale of wireless jammers which are capable of disrupting the authorized telecom and other wireless networks," Ashim Dutta, Dy Wireless Adviser to the Government of India, said in a letter addressed to all e-commerce companies.

"It is brought to your notice that generally, the sale of wireless jammers is illegal. Therefore, its facilitation/sale by the online platforms as well as any other offline dealer/seller for general consumption shall be viewed as an illegal activity," Dutta noted in the letter.

Jammers may be allowed only under exceptional circumstances only when authorized by the Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India. (ANI)

