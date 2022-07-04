Manchester United have been working on the signing of Frenkie de Jong but are yet to finalise the deal. The Ditch international has been on the top of the Premier League club's radar since the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new manager. The midfielder played under the coach during their time together in Ajax. Manchester United Reportedly Closing In on Dutch Midfielder’s Transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Barcelona are still negotiating for Frenkie de Jong and the clubs are yet to completely reach an agreement over the transfer fee.

It is understood that Barcelona want around €85m for the Dutch midfielder but Manchester United want to pay that fee in instalments. The clubs have agree to a €65m fixed fee for the 25-year-old but are still discussing on the remaining €20m add-on structure.

The Premier League side will move to then discussing personal terms with Frenkie de Jong after sorting out the asking fee. The Netherlands international's first priority is to stay at Barcelona but could be persuaded to move due to good relations with Erik ten Hag.

Barcelona are working under strict financial restrictions and need to lower their wage structure. The 25-year-old has been one of the consistent performers in recent years and is one of the highest earners at the club at the moment.

The Catalans are finding it difficult to cope with the midfielder's salary are looking to cash-in on him. However, De Jong wants to stay and succeed at the club but according to reports is unwilling to take a salary cut.

Barcelona are looking to sell the midfielder and have offered him an ultimatum regarding his future. The Catalans have told the midfielder that if he does decide to stay at the Camp Nou next season then he will have to take a pay cut.

