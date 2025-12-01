New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in November posted marginal monthly growth even as year-to-date performance remained robust.

According to provisional data released by the government, the total Gross GST revenue touched Rs 1,70,276 crore in November 2025, a 0.7% increase over the Rs 1,69,016 crore collected in November 2024.

In October, in gross terms, the GST collections had rose 4.6% to about 1.95 lakh crore compared to about 1.87 lakh crore in the same month last year.

On a year-to-date basis (April-November 2025), gross collections rose to Rs 14,75,488 crore, marking a strong 8.9% annual growth.

The Net GST revenue for November stood at Rs 1,52,079 crore, increasing 1.3% over last year. Further, the year-to-date net revenue reached Rs 12,79,434 crore, an annual growth of 7.3%.

Refunds saw mixed movement as the total refunds was recorded at Rs 18,196 crore, down 4% YoY, the export refunds rose 3.5%, while domestic refunds dropped 12%.

The domestic GST revenue recorded a slight decline, with collections falling 2.3% year-on-year, led by reduced IGST inflows within the country.

Gross Domestic Revenue was at Rs 1,24,300 crore in November 2025) compared to Rs 1,27,281 crore last year.

In contrast, GST from imports showed healthy momentum with the Gross Import Revenue at Rs 45,976 crore, up 10.2% over last year.

The compensation cess, which continues as a transitional measure, fell sharply with the net cess revenue at Rs 4,006 crore in November, down from ₹12,950 crore last year marking a 69% decline.

Across states, GST collections in November 2025 showed mixed trends. Several northeastern states outperformed while many larger states saw declines.

Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Assam recorded positive growth, led by Arunachal's strong 33% rise. In contrast, sharp drops were seen in Mizoram (-41%), Sikkim (-35%) and Ladakh (-28%), reflecting volatility in smaller tax bases.

Among major states, Maharashtra (3%), Karnataka (5%) and Kerala (7%) posted moderate gains, while Gujarat (-7%), Tamil Nadu (-4%), Uttar Pradesh (-7%), Madhya Pradesh (-8%) and West Bengal (-3%) reported declines.

Union Territories showed varied performance, with Andaman & Nicobar Islands growing 9%, while Lakshadweep saw an 85% decline. (ANI)

