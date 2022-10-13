Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GUS Education India (GEI) is a Great Place to Work® Certified organization for the second year in a row. The company has created a Great Place to Work for all its employees by surpassing five parameters of a High-Trust and High-Performance Culture - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. GEI has received an overall score of 81 on the Trust Index, higher than the previous year.

"Achieving this milestone is a proud moment for the entire GEI family. We represent a culture that is inclusive, innovative, and equal. This achievement is a great motivation for their hard work and sustained effort in supporting GEI to grow to greater heights. We believe and promote an entrepreneurial culture that encourages team members to perform their best while balancing both personal and professional growth," said Shashi Jaligama, Managing Director, GUS Education India.

In the last five years, GEI has strengthened its position as an organization that believes in a diverse workforce - having 40 per cent of women employees in addition to regional diversity. GEI is structured with an entrepreneurial culture to help employees achieve their goals with maximum potential. The organization built an open-door policy to provide a window for the employees to share their valuable inputs and suggestions to improve performance and the work environment. GEI strongly believes in a culture of trust and enabling the 'WE' before 'I' model to encourage employees to achieve the common goal of providing world-class innovative solutions to customers.

Every year, the Great Place to Work® Institute collaborates with organizations across countries for assessments characterized by leadership and consistent employee experience. It involves a stringent culture audit and an anonymous employee survey based on the proprietary 'Trust Index' model developed by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

