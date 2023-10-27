New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): In a move towards bolstering industrial cooperation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing ring forging manufacturing for commercial engines.

According to a press release, under this strategic agreement, HAL will undertake the production of engine forgings for the LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, which power some of the world's most prominent aircraft, including the Airbus A320 Neo family and the Boeing 737 Max.

This production is set to take place at HAL's state-of-the-art Foundry and Forge facility located in Bengaluru.

The formal signing of the MoU occurred at a ceremony attended by high-ranking officials from both HAL and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Mihir Kanti Mishra, CEO of Bangalore Complex, HAL, and Dominique Dupuy, Senior Vice President (Purchasing), Safran Aircraft Engines, played pivotal roles in sealing this crucial collaboration.

CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge) of HAL, emphasized the historical collaboration between HAL and Safran, which extends to various projects, notably their joint development of the "Shakti" helicopter engine.

He also highlighted their ongoing work on co-designing and co-producing the next-generation IMRH engine.

In light of this strong partnership, Ananthakrishnan expressed his pride in elevating this collaboration to new heights and further developing expertise in critical technologies.

Speaking on this expanded collaboration, Jean-Paul Alary, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, expressed his delight at broadening their alliance with HAL.

He mentioned that HAL is already a part of the LEAP Supply Chain through their joint venture in Bengaluru, which is dedicated to the production of aero-engines pipes.

This collaboration signifies a deeper connection between the two entities and underscores their commitment to enhancing aerospace technology and manufacturing.

In addition to the MoU, an Industrial Cooperation Contract was also formally signed at the event.

This contract is set to strengthen ties between the two companies and is indicative of the significant strides being made in the aerospace industry through such collaborative efforts.

As HAL and Safran Aircraft Engines join forces in the realm of engine parts manufacturing, it signifies not only their commitment to excellence in aerospace technology but also a stronger foundation for India's expanding capabilities in the aviation sector.

This partnership is poised to make considerable contributions to the growth of the aerospace and aviation industries on a global scale.

The cooperation between HAL and Safran Aircraft Engines is a testament to the synergy of international expertise and cutting-edge technology, further advancing India's presence in the aviation sector. (ANI)

