Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Happiest Health, a 'Wellness Enterprise', founded by Ashok Soota has launched its first Happiest Ayurveda clinic in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Happiest Health is India's first integrated healthcare enterprise spanning knowledge, diagnostics, wellness and healthcare. Happiest Health's philosophy is to bring everyone into a state of wellness.

At the launch, Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, said, "We are delighted to open our first Happiest Ayurveda Center - the first of many clinics that will redefine the wellness experience. Our approach shifts the focus from treating illness to nurturing holistic well-being, welcoming everyone as ATITHIS - guests on a journey towards balance and vitality. We will do more educating than medicating, address lifestyle issues, proactively prevent illness and seek gentler therapies. Central to our mission is clinical excellence, guided by the expertise and empathy of our doctors. We are honoured to welcome Dr. Mahadevan, Medical Director - Ayurveda, a fourth-generation physician, whose 35 years of experience, deep knowledge and atithi-first philosophy will help advance our vision."

The Happiest Ayurveda clinic represents a new chapter in Happiest Health's mission to create holistic, Atithi-first ecosystems that combine the best of traditional healing systems. Ayurveda - India's time-honoured science of life - takes centre stage here, offering personalized treatments and therapies for stress, digestive health, musculoskeletal pain, women's wellness, skin and hair care, immunity, and preventive health.

Dr. Mahadevan, Medical Director - Happiest Ayurveda, said: "Ayurveda is not just medicine - it's a philosophy of living in harmony with nature and oneself. At Happiest Ayurveda, we are bringing this philosophy into practice, so people can find balance amidst their busy lives. Whether it's chronic stress, lifestyle disorders, or preventive care, Ayurveda has timeless solutions. Our clinic will help people rediscover this wisdom in a way that is accessible, personalized, and deeply restorative."

The Happiest Ayurveda Clinic is designed to be a welcoming, restorative space where atithis can heal, reconnect and be energized. The treatments are grounded in evidence-based Ayurvedic therapies, integrated with contemporary clinical supervision--bridging the gap between traditional practices and modern wellness needs.

Arvind Krishnan, President & CEO - Wellness, Happiest Health, added, "Our goal is to create an experience where traditional wisdom and modern science work in harmony, supported by compassionate care, to guide each individual on their journey towards lifelong wellbeing. This is more than a clinic -- it's a way to help people live healthier, more balanced lives."

Happiest Health's expansion into Ayurveda comes at a time when people are increasingly seeking natural, sustainable, and preventive health solutions. From urban professionals managing stress and burnout to families looking for trusted preventive care, Ayurveda's relevance has never been greater.

Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman & COO, Happiest Health, said, "Since the very beginning, our vision for the clinics has been to take healthcare beyond the four walls of hospitals and weave it into the rhythms of everyday life -- where caring for one's health & wellness becomes an act of joy, vitality, and awareness. Every element of the space we have created, from the consultation experience to the therapies we offer, has been thoughtfully designed to reflect our integrated approach to wellness. Through our clinics, we want people to truly embrace wellness -- as a way of living every day with vitality and purpose."

About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is an integrated 'Wellness Enterprise' promoted by Ashok Soota. We are committed to improving health through better knowledge, state-of-the-art diagnostics, wellness centers and clinics in a unique away-from-the-hospital model.

The business divisions of Happiest Health comprise Knowledge, Diagnostics, Healthcare Services and Wellness. The Knowledge business is already a global leader by virtue of its much-acclaimed Happiest Health magazine, free daily Healthzine, podcasts, videos and impactful health summits. Diagnostics provides routine blood tests and specialized tests in Bangalore. Diagnostics division also offers a gut microbiome test which is accessible throughout the country. We analyze the gut microbiome with a minimum of 5 GB high quality data and analysis is based on indigenously generated data from Indian population. This makes it far superior to what is offered by competition.

The Healthcare services (HCS) business specializes in multiple disciplines. We currently offer Dental and Orthopedic services. We will soon offer ENT, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Obesity & Weight management, Urology and other disciplines.

The Wellness business too has a range of clinics including Ayurveda, mental health and physiotherapy. It also offers comprehensive wellness solutions for individual and corporate wellbeing through its Wellness Catalyst unit.

Our mission at Happiest Health is to inspire everyone to 'embrace wellness' as a way of life.

Contact: media@happiesthealth.com

