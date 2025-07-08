Business News | Hardeep Singh Brar Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 8: BMW Group India has announced a change in personnel at the helm with Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar being appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer effective 1 September 2025.

Also Read | Dau Lal Vaishnaw Dies: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away in Jodhpur.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar succeeds Mr. Vikram Pawah who is taking charge as Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand.

Mr. Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group said, "India is among the fastest growing markets for BMW Group and an important pillar of our long-term success strategy for the region. Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar holds vast expertise and an intricate understating of Indian automotive industry to lead this dynamic market and strengthen BMW Group's operations here. We would like to thank Mr. Vikram Pawah for his immense contribution towards strategic growth of BMW Group India and playing a decisive role in its recent development."

Also Read | Jasmine Paolini Announces Split With Coach Marc Lopez After Wimbledon 2025 Exit.

Mr. Brar brings more than thirty years of rich experience in Indian automotive industry, having held numerous senior management positions. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India. Prior to this, Mr. Brar's diverse experience included leading core functions of sales, marketing, customer experience, network development and corporate strategy across several brands including Maruti-Suzuki, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, General Motors, Nissan Motor and Great Wall Motor Company. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School's Senior Executive Leadership Program.

Mr. Vikram Pawah has been with the BMW Group since 2017 and has successfully led the company's operations in both India (2017 - 2018 and 2020 - 2025) as well as Australia (2018 - 2020). In recent years, Mr. Pawah strongly fixed BMW Group India's gaze on expanding market share through new opportunities and target groups, and taking electric mobility, digitalization, retail experience and customer centricity to the next level.

BMW Group India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurugram (National Capital Region).

BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a regional distribution centre in Pune, a training centre in Gurugram and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country. BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces 10 car models.

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India since its launch in January 2012.

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touchpoints across the country.

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Richa Sharma, Head of Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 99100 22148; Email: Richa.Sharma@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)