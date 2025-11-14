PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 14: HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of Gaur Gopal Das's forthcoming book, You Can Have It All, scheduled to publish in December 2025 in English and subsequently in other Indian languages.

Recognized as one of the most influential monks and thought leaders of our time, Gaur Gopal Das has touched millions of lives across the world with his books, talks and digital content.

You Can Have It All is Gaur Gopal Das's most personal and profound work yet. In this new book, he charts a refreshingly bold path to balance, meaning and inner alignment -- a transformative framework for everyone who is trying to hold ambition and fulfilment together, without sacrificing either.

Gaur Gopal Das says, "When I began writing You Can Have It All, I wasn't just trying to write a story -- I was trying to explore a question that has quietly lived in all of us: Can we truly have it all? Happiness, success, love, health, peace -- is there a way to balance them without losing ourselves?

This book is the closest I've come to blending my reflections on life with the rhythm of a story. It's about the search for balance in a world that constantly pulls us in different directions. Written with humour, honesty and heartfelt insight, it is not just a narrative -- it's a mirror for every reader who's ever paused to wonder if they're chasing the right things.

My hope is that You Can Have It All helps you slow down, look within and rediscover the quiet wisdom that life has been whispering all along."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Executive Publisher, HarperCollins India, says, "There are a handful of contemporary personalities whom Indian readers keep returning to when looking for sage advice and practical counsel. Among them, Gaur Gopal Das stands apart for his profound yet simple guidance delivered through his signature storytelling, warm empathy and gentle humour. We at HarperCollins India are absolutely delighted, and indeed privileged, to have him publishing his new book with us - a book that will without doubt change people's lives as it explores deep questions we all grapple with."

Trisha Bora, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, says, "In a world obsessed with what we lack, Gaur Gopal Das's new book is a powerful reminder of what we already hold within us. Our biggest release of the year, You Can Have It All is a deeply spiritual yet practical guide to the power of perspective that will benefit anyone who reads it. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Gaur Gopal Das-ji on his book - his writing is full of heart and gentle wisdom. There is no one else in India today who can make sense of our collective modern challenges better than him and we're very glad to be his publisher."

ABOUT THE BOOKPUBLISHING DEC 2025 | Pre-orders begin soonMost of us spend our lives chasing our dreams - happiness, love, good health, financial freedom, security and more.

But can we really have it all?

On a cool November morning, Gaur Gopal Das arrives in Jaisalmer to attend his friend Rakesh Arora's son's three-day-long wedding festivities where he meets the Arora clan and the soon-to-be bride's family. As the wedding day approaches and an unexpected visitor makes an appearance, he observes the storm that threatens to tear apart the two families.

In the course of his conversations with his hosts and their guests, through his unassuming presence, he unearths the secret fears and desires they guard fiercely in their hearts and offers them steadying counsel even as he reveals his own journey through life's vicissitudes.

You Can Have It All is Gaur Gopal Das's most personal and profound narrative yet, a captivating book that presents a transformative path for those caught between ambition and fulfilment, between striving and being. Marked by his iconic humour, deep empathy and gentle wisdom, it urges the audience to understand how perspective shapes one's reality, learn to recognize and overcome the blind spots, and develop the self-compassion one needs to better navigate this beautiful, complicated thing called life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gaur Gopal Das studied Electrical Engineering at the College of Engineering, Pune. After a brief stint with Hewlett-Packard, he chose to dedicate his life to spirituality and service, joining an ashram in downtown Mumbai.

For over three decades, he has lived there, immersing himself in the timeless wisdom of ancient philosophy while integrating insights from modern psychology. This journey has shaped him into one of the world's most respected life coaches and motivational speakers.

Gaur Gopal Das has travelled the globe, addressing corporate leaders, universities and charitable organizations, and has spoken at the United Nations in New York. His global reach grew exponentially in 2016 when he took his message online. Today, with over 2.5 billion views on his videos and a following of more than 25 million across social media platforms, he continues to inspire millions to find purpose, balance and happiness.

He is the author of two national bestsellers and has been conferred with several honours, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award and an honorary doctorate (DLitt) from KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. Recognized as one of the most influential monks in the world today, Gaur Gopal Das leads a movement dedicated to helping people live more meaningful and fulfilled lives.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS INDIA

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 250 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 3,000 titles across 10 imprints. HarperCollins is India's only education to entertainment publisher. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins is one of India's most awarded publishers and has won The Publisher of the Year award several times. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822294/Gaur_Gopal_Das_Book_HC.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4665143/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

