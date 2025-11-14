Mumbai, November 14: Fast bowler Jhye Richardson has been named in the 12-member Cricket Australia XI squad for the upcoming four-day clash against England Lions, marking the first step in plans to have him ready for the latter stages of the Ashes. The clash between Cricket Australia XI and England Lions will be played at Lilac Hill, and starts on the same day as the opening Australia-England Test at Perth Stadium on November 21. Ricky Ponting Calls Ben Stokes-Led England ‘The Best Team in This Century’ for Ashes 2025–26.

Richardson, who has 36 international appearances and battled recurring injuries in recent years, is a notable inclusion in the squad announced on Friday. Since his match-winning five-wicket haul in Adelaide during the 2021/22 Ashes, Richardson has managed just four first-class appearances in four years, and underwent a shoulder surgery earlier this year.

If his current comeback progresses smoothly, Richardson could feature again against the England Lions for Australia A at the Allan Border Field from December 5. The fixture begins a day after the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, offering him another opportunity to prove his readiness for the five-game series.

An additional player from Australia's Test squad - either Brendan Doggett or Josh Inglis - will be added to the squad. Apart from Richardson, Jake Fraser-McGurk is the only other capped Australia player in the squad to be captained by Mackenzie Harvey. Ashes 2025-26: Australia Hit by Injury Scare as Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott Limp Off the Field Ahead of 1st Test Against England.

Eight players in the team are either 24 or younger, including 2024 U19 World Cup winners Charlie Anderson and Aidan O'Connor. England’s main Test squad is also scheduled to face the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra between the first and second Ashes Tests.

Cricket Australia XI Squad: Mackenzie Harvey (c), Charlie Anderson, Liam Blackford, Xavier Crone, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron McClure, Aidan O’Connor, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jhye Richardson, Jake Scott, Jack Sinfield, Teague Wyllie (one Test squad member to be added).

