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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13: The grand finale of Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2026 was held with great enthusiasm at Hotel Regenta, drawing participants and audiences from across the state. The event was presented by Maya Devi University and organised by Himalayan Buzz in association with Dharma Creation.

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Tarushi Dobhal was crowned Miss Uttarakhand 2026, while Harsh Chaudhary secured the title of Mr Uttarakhand 2026, emerging as the top talent of the evening. Vanshita Kandpal and Lokpal Pokhriyal were honoured as Miss Uttarakhand Model of the Year and Mr Uttarakhand Model of the Year, respectively.

In the runners-up categories, Neha Mahara and Prakash Rana were declared 1st Runners-up, while Shivam Bhatt and Lata Koranga earned the titles of 2nd Runners-up.

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The competition saw participation from across Uttarakhand, with 36 finalists selected through auditions conducted in Dehradun and Haldwani. Contestants underwent professional grooming sessions and took part in various sub-contests, showcasing their talent, confidence, and personality. Several subtitles and awards were also presented during the event.

The judging panel comprised notable personalities, including Kshitiz Doval (Founder of UNHU), Tushar Shahi (Mr Uttarakhand 2026), Rahul Gupta (Founder of Vastukar Associates), Seema Kashyap, and Lavanya Ahuja (Founders of The Frontrow Couture), along with restaurateur Aneesha Virmani and Aniruddha Raithwan (Founders of AAR Hotels).

During the event, Dr Tripti Juyal Semwal, Vice President of Maya Devi University, addressed the audience, highlighting the institution's vision and its commitment to empowering youth through platforms like this.

This edition marked the 10th anniversary of Mr & Miss Uttarakhand by Himalayan Buzz, celebrating a decade of promoting talent, fashion, and youth empowerment across the region.

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