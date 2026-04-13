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Six women police officers went undercover for nearly 40 days at a business process outsourcing (BPO) unit of Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik as part of an investigation into allegations of rape and sexual harassment. The covert operation, conducted between mid-February and late March, helped authorities gather crucial evidence against the accused employees.

The case emerged after a woman employee filed a rape complaint on March 26, prompting a wider probe that led to multiple allegations from other staff members. Police have since registered eight FIRs and arrested seven accused, while investigations continue. TCS Nashik Case: Tata Consultancy Services Suspends Employees, Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy on Workplace Harassment Allegations.

How the Case Nashik TCS Came to Light

The investigation began when a woman lodged a complaint at Devlali police station, accusing a senior colleague of rape. During the probe, more employees approached authorities with allegations of sexual harassment. In total, eight FIRs were filed between March 26 and April 3 at Devlali and Mumbai Naka police stations, expanding the scope of the case significantly.

How the Undercover Operation Was Conducted

Acting on prior tip-offs about misconduct, the Nashik City Police deployed six women officers inside the office as undercover staff. The officers monitored workplace behaviour, including interactions during meetings and at workstations. They remained in constant contact with senior officials, sharing updates after working hours. Nashik Shocker: Women Allege S*xual Assault, Forced Religious Conversion, Pressure to Pray and Consume Beef at Popular MNC; Probe Launched.

According to officials, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and helped verify initial allegations. Police said the feedback from the undercover officers corroborated earlier tip-offs about inappropriate conduct by certain employees.

The findings strengthened the case against the accused and contributed to the arrests made on April 7.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Mitke, who heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT), described the operation as a “well-planned effort” that played a key role in the investigation.

Arrests and Legal Action

Seven of the eight accused have been arrested and charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including offences related to rape, sexual harassment, stalking, and outraging modesty.

An eighth accused, an HR manager, is in police remand and is being investigated for allegedly failing to act on complaints raised by employees. Following the arrests, TCS terminated the services of the accused employees.

Police are also examining whether the company followed proper procedures under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. According to a company official, the Nashik unit has an Internal Complaints Committee, but none of the affected employees had formally raised complaints through this channel.

TCS said it is cooperating fully with the investigation and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards harassment. The company stated that it acted promptly after being informed of the allegations, suspending the employees and taking further action following their arrest.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).