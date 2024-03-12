NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has once again won the coveted Platinum at the LACP Vision Awards FY 22/23 for its Integrated Report. The report ranked 47th amongst the Top 100 Reports Worldwide as adjudicated by LACP.

The Company also won a Gold and featured in the Top 100 Reports Worldwide in the Annual Report category. The report was also conferred the Technical Achievement Award for overall excellence in the art and method of integrated report communications for the past fiscal year.

The LACP Vision Awards, conferred by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC, is one of the most popular competing platforms for annual reports. This is the fifth consecutive Platinum and the fifth Gold that HDFC Life has won over the last nine years at the LACP Awards.

Speaking on this recognition, Niraj Shah - Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, HDFC Life said "We are truly humbled to announce that we have, once again, won the prestigious Platinum in Integrated Reports and Gold in the Annual Reports categories at the LACP Vision Awards. This is a testament to HDFC Life's commitment in pursuit of excellence and transparency in financial reporting. We value the trust all our stakeholders have reposed in us and will endeavour to deliver the best to them, always."

