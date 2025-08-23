PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 23: HEC Infra Projects Limited (HEC, The Company), (NSE Code: HECPROJECT), - HEC Infra Projects Limited, a prominent engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, is pleased to announce a series of new contracts that will expand its footprint in both urban water distribution and energy infrastructure. The company has secured three significant orders with a combined value of nearly ₹12.08 Cr. The details of the newly secured orders are outlined below:

Also Read | Instagram Link Reels: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces New Feature for Creators To Link Multiple Reels In Series; Check Details and Know How To Use It.

New energy storage project from Advait Energy Transitions Limited

* Amount: ₹7.15 Cr (August 21, 2025)

Also Read | Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League 2025-26 Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

* Scope of Work: Design, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 185 MW Battery Energy Storage System with a 220 KV substation

* Details: Project located at Charal, Sanand GIDC, near GETCO's 400 KV facility in Gujarat

* Timeline: 12 months

Repeat orders from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)

* Amount: ₹1.65 Cr (August 12, 2025) and ₹3.28 Cr (August 18, 2025)

* Scope of Work: Augmentation of water distribution stations at Narol Gam (South Zone) and Sola ADB & Ambli ADB (North-West Zone)

* Details: Civil, electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation works, including SITC

* Timeline: 8 months

These wins underscore the company's growing capabilities across diverse sectors. While the AMC contracts highlight trusted partnerships in urban civic infrastructure, the battery energy storage project reflects HEC Infra Projects' expanding presence in supporting India's renewable energy transition. The company's continued success in securing these contracts underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in engineering

On the receipt of the orders, Mr. Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra Projects Limited said, "We are delighted to have been entrusted with these important projects from both Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Advait Energy Transitions Limited. The repeat confidence shown by AMC strengthens our belief in long-term partnerships built on performance and reliability.

At the same time, the large-scale battery energy storage project represents a forward-looking opportunity for us to contribute to India's evolving energy landscape. Together, these orders reflect the versatility of our expertise ranging from civic utilities that touch everyday lives to pioneering clean energy solutions.

Our focus will remain on timely execution, rigorous safety standards, and uncompromising quality. Each of these projects is another step in our journey of shaping resilient infrastructure that supports both urban growth and the energy transition."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)