Manchester United will square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League 2025-26 match on Saturday, August 23. The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League clash will be held at the Etihad Stadium and will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City are coming into this contest after registering a 4-0 opening victory over Wolves. The last fixture of Manchester City saw Erling Haaland score a brace in their thrashing victory over Wolves. Manchester City's Manuel Akanji Denies Fabrizio Romano's Report of His Transfer Move to Galatasaray, Writes 'Don't Know Anything About That'.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri and Phil Foden are ready to feature against Tottenham Hotspur. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be confident despite being away from home. They secured three points in their opening game of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The Spurs will be keen to step up their game against the City. Meanwhile, fans can find the details about whether Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland will play or not.

Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-26 Match?

Star striker Erling Haaland had a sensational start in the English Premier League 2025-26 season. The Manchester City star scored two goals in his side's 4-0 thrashing victory over Wolves. There are no injury concerns for the Norwegian striker ahead of City's home game against Tottenham Hotspur. Haaland will be leading the attack for Manchester City yet again, and it will be interesting to see his performance at home. Pep Guardiola Hails ‘Special’ Tijjani Reijnders After Manchester City’s 3–0 Win Over Palermo.

Erling Haaland has been crucial for the Manchester City attack. In the 2024-25 Premier League season, Haaland scored 22 goals in 31 appearances. In the previous edition of the Champions League, the Norwegian striker appeared in nine matches and scored eight goals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).