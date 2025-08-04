PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Heerson, one of Mumbai's most cherished premium dry fruits and mithai brands, marked the grand finale of its 50-year celebration with a felicitation ceremony at its flagship store in Vile Parle East. The brand honoured 50 customers with 1 gram 24-carat gold coins, bringing its month-long Golden Celebration to a meaningful close.

The event was led by the Chief Guest and Founder, Shri Dhirajlal Shah, alongside his sons and current partner-directors Hetan Shah and Bhavesh Shah. Campaign winners walked in to collect their gold coins and participate in the momentous celebration on August 02.

The felicitation event was part of the campaign of the 50th Year Celebration at Heerson, titled "A Golden Celebration of Taste and Purity", which ran from July 1 to August 1, 2025. Customers who shopped for ₹1000 or more received a special Golden Box containing an assured discount scratch card, with 50 lucky winners winning gold coins. The campaign was a tribute from Heerson to the generations of families celebrating festivals, milestones, and everyday joys with their offerings.

"Fifty years ago, we began with a promise of purity. Today, seeing our customers walk in to celebrate this journey with us is a blessing I never imagined," said Shri Dhirajlal Shah, Chief Guest & Founder, Heerson

Hetan Shah, Partner Director, Heerson said, "The Golden Box campaign wasn't about discounts -- it was about deep gratitude. At Heerson, we're blessed to serve generations of families, and this gesture was our way of honoring that trust. Milestones are important, but what truly matters is making our customers feel seen, valued, and celebrated. This campaign was a reflection of who we are, rooted in tradition, filled with joy, and sincere in everything we do."

Bhavesh Shah, Partner Director, Heerson, said, "Behind the scenes, this campaign was months in the making. But in the end, it all comes down to the smiles we saw today. We are evolving, modernising, and growing - but at our heart, we remain the same family-run brand that values every customer. Technology may have changed how we operate, but trust is still our core currency. We will keep blending old-world values with new-age thinking, but we will never forget where we came from. As we chart new paths and embrace innovation, our roots keep us grounded, reminding us that progress means little without purpose."

Below are some of the Testimonials of gold Coin Winners

"My family has been visiting Heerson since the 80s. Winning this coin feels like a sweet memory wrapped in gold."

- Reena Thakkar, Khar

"The scratch card surprise was fun, but more than that, it reminded me why we always come back to Heerson."

- Mr. Aakash Patel, Juhu

"We shop here every Diwali. Getting rewarded for something we do with love every year is really special."

- Meenakshi Nair, Vile Parle

Founded in 1975 by Shri Dhirajlal Shah, Heerson has grown from a small neighborhood store to a trusted name in premium dry fruits, traditional mithai, fusion sweets, namkeens, and more. Known for its quality, purity, and family-first approach, Heerson continues to serve Mumbai with products that honour both tradition and innovation.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.heerson.in; www.heerson.com

