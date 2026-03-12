VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: Amanora Park Town marked International Women's Day with HER Carnival 2026, a community-led fashion showcase that brought together residents across age groups to celebrate confidence, creativity, and shared belonging. Home to nearly 35,000-40,000 residents, Amanora Park Town continued its tradition of encouraging resident participation and talent through thoughtfully curated cultural initiatives that place equal emphasis on inclusivity and quality execution.

The fashion show saw enthusiastic participation from nearly 35-40 women residents, many of whom balanced professional and personal commitments while preparing for the ramp. The event was conceptualised, planned, and executed by Ms. Sonal Joshi of Amanora Park Town, who worked closely with residents and organisers to ensure a seamless experience from rehearsals to the final showcase. Choreography and overall show direction were led by Pallavi Kaushik, a recognised name in the fashion and event industry, whose structured rehearsals and attention to presentation helped participants translate individual expression into a cohesive runway narrative.

The evening was evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising Ms. Pooja Wagh, Dr. Praachietiy Punndey, and Mrs. Ekta Tiwari, who acknowledged the participants for their confidence, originality, and ability to interpret diverse themes with authenticity.

Awards presented during HER Carnival 2026 included Amanora Queen 2026, awarded to Mrs. Kanak Bhatevara; Amanora Princess 2026, awarded to Michelle Vernekar; Mrs. Amanora, awarded to Aparna Agarwal; and Ms. Amanora, awarded to Ms. Shwetta Wadikar. Special category recognitions included Best Smile for Rakhi Ghosh, Best Expression for Rinku Sharma, Best Walk for Rupali Jagdev, Best Costume - Out of the Box for Shamal Deshmukh, Best Costume - Bollywood Glam for Tripti Kasat, and Best Hairstyle for Deepa Johri.

Adding to the occasion was the presence of acclaimed Bollywood actor Amruta Khanvilkar, who attended as chief guest and special attraction for the evening. Her interaction with residents and participation in the programme added warmth to the celebrations and resonated strongly with attendees across generations. Mr. Sunil Tarte, Vice President, Amanora Park Town, was also present at the event.

HER Carnival 2026 reflected Amanora Park Town's broader commitment to fostering platforms where residents can engage meaningfully with one another while exploring personal interests and talents in a supportive environment. Through initiatives such as these, the township continues to strengthen its community ecosystem by encouraging participation, collaboration, and recognition within its residential network.

