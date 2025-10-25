Hettich Strengthens its Experiential Touchpoints in Bengaluru with the Launch of its Exclusive Store

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25: Hettich India announced the grand opening of Bengaluru's first Hettich Exclusive (HeX) store, further expanding its experiential presence and bringing immersive, hands-on, magical interior experiences to customers in the region.

Also Read | Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Says 'Phone, WhatsApp Groups Under Watch', Offers Clarification After Viral Video Sparks Row.

The new HeX store offers an integrated, solution-driven shopping experience, featuring curated walk-throughs of contemporary furniture equipped with premium German furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lights and built-in kitchen appliances. Customers can also take advantage of complementary Free Design Services, where expert designers help visualise and create personalised furniture concepts.

Complementing the HeX store, Hettich's revamped Experience Centre in Bengaluru provides both customers and industry professionals with deeper inspiration and an opportunity to explore the brand's latest German-engineered innovations up close.

Also Read | iPhone Fold Expected in 2026: Apple's First Foldable iPhone Likely To Debut Next Year, Marking Company's Entry Into Segment, Says Report.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Thakkar, Director - Sales, Hettich India, said: " Bengaluru is a vibrant city where we are witnessing a growing demand for premium, functional, and aesthetically designed furniture solutions. With the launch of our first HeX store and the revamp of our Experience Centre, we are expanding our experiential touchpoints, enabling customers to explore and experience our offerings firsthand. In a city that embodies a forward-looking spirit, Hettich brings the magic of German-engineered interior solutions."

The Bengaluru HeX store is part of Hettich's strategic rollout plan to open 25 HeX stores across India this year, strengthening its experiential ecosystem alongside Experience Centres nationwide. Each solution from Hettich is designed to be smart, durable, and tailored for evolving lifestyles.

Step into HeX Bengaluru at Nesture Studio, Ramky House, Ground Floor, Left Wing, Service Road Chelekare, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru -560043, Ph No. 9916558777

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 137-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. It is the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022, 2023 & 2024' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023, 2024 & 2025' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. They have also been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for fostering an employee-centric culture.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)