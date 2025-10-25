New Delhi, October 25: Apple’s foldable, expected around late 2026, could redefine consumer expectations and push foldables into a new mainstream adoption phase, according to a new report. The biggest structural shift is expected in late 2026, when Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to debut. According to the Counterpoint Research report, Apple’s entry would instantly expand consumer awareness and accelerate replacement demand across high-income segments.

Given Apple’s ecosystem influence, its launch year could dramatically reshape brand dynamics, lifting total market volumes. The report predicts the US foldable smartphone market to grow 68 per cent (on-year) in 2025, as it enters a period of solid growth after several years of experimentation. The growth is being driven by broader form factor adoption, improved durability of foldable designs and more diversified portfolios from multiple brands. iPhone 20 Series Expected in 2027 As Apple Plans To Skip iPhone 19 To Mark 20th Anniversary of Smartphone: Report.

This year, portfolio expansion and ecosystem readiness are defining the market. Samsung is set to maintain its leadership with the refreshed Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup, having added an FE variant to broaden accessibility, while also preparing to unveil its long-awaited tri-fold device later in the year. Meanwhile, Motorola is rapidly scaling its Razr series through wider carrier partnerships in the prepaid market, narrowing the share gap with Samsung faster than in prior cycles. iPhone 17 Pro Max Turned to Pink From Orange Colour, Claims User in Viral Post; Netizens React.

According to the report, Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold, launched in October 2025, sits between Samsung’s premium offerings and Motorola’s lifestyle-driven designs, testing how effectively the brand can turn its AI-first Android experiences into tangible hardware differentiation. Liz Lee, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research said that while Samsung continues to lead in maturity and ecosystem strength in 2025, Motorola’s rapid expansion in the clamshell segment and Google’s AI-driven approach are reshaping competition. Apple’s eventual arrival in 2026 will not only expand the market but also cement foldables as a mainstream premium smartphone format, Lee mentioned.

