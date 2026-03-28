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St. Kitts and Nevis [Caribbean], March 28: High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis, Gurdip Dev Bath, met with Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in India.

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The meeting held on Tuesday featured discussions on several matters of concern for both the Caribbean and Africa, with a strong focus on enhancing their ties.

Both diplomats emphasized the importance of deeper collaboration and sustained engagement between the two regions, recognising the value of partnerships in addressing shared priorities and opportunities.

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Notably, Woldemariam is the longest-serving Ambassador of Eritrea to India.

They also shared their experiences of being appointed as Ambassadors in India and praised the country for its warmth and the peaceful nature of its people. High Commissioner Dev Bath lauded Ambassador Woldemariam for his insightful perspectives and his longstanding and distinguished service in India.

They discussed the Eritrean Ambassador's extensive experience in India and how he gained valuable knowledge and understanding while working in the country over the years.

Dev Bath further noted that he has roots connected to India and described his appointment as High Commissioner to India as a highly enriching and meaningful experience.

He highlighted the importance of such diplomatic roles in building people-to-people connections and strengthening bilateral understanding.

They discussed their shared commitment to promoting sustainable growth, mutual understanding, and long-term prosperity for their people and regions.

Twitter Post: https://x.com/devbath/status/2036375228641931407?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%22%3EMarch

The two Ambassadors exchanged views on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, highlighting the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and global cooperation in addressing emerging challenges and maintaining international stability.

Notably, the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis was established in India last year, marking a progressive chapter in diplomatic relations between the two nations. The meeting, which forms part of St. Kitts and Nevis' first official mission to the Republic of India, held particular importance in strengthening these newly established ties.

The meeting holds great significance as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps oversees the entire diplomatic community in accordance with the Vienna Convention. As Dean, Ambassador Woldemariam serves as the ceremonial head and spokesperson for the international diplomatic community in New Delhi, playing a key role in diplomatic coordination.

Both dignitaries also shared their experiences of being appointed as ambassadors to India. The discussion highlighted the 19 years of service of the Eritrean Ambassador in India and how he explored the country extensively, making his tenure a deeply enriching and impactful experience.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)