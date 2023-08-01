BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 1: Hindware, the iconic sanitaryware brand, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with the Water Management & Plumbing Skill Council (WMPSC). This partnership aims to bridge the skill gap and provide upskilling opportunities to approximately 5000 plumbers across India over the next two years. The initiative is geared towards improving job prospects, and livelihoods, and fostering entrepreneurial possibilities for plumbers nationwide. The plumbing industry in India plays a crucial role in fulfilling the nation's infrastructure demands, and it is supported by around one million plumbers who serve the country's plumbing needs. However, a significant number of these plumbers lack formal training, limiting growth prospects and hindering opportunities to earn better livelihoods. The sector remains largely unorganised, with many plumbers acquiring skills solely through on-the-job training or from mentors who may not be familiar with the latest industry developments. The collaboration between Hindware and WMPSC is focused on addressing these challenges and empowering the plumbers’ community through upskilling, improving livelihoods, and increasing livelihood for marginalised workers in the industry. The comprehensive program will be funded by Hindware, reiterating the brand's commitment to elevating the plumbing standards in India. The training curriculum will cover a wide range of topics, including modern plumbing techniques, sanitation practices, customer service, and safety protocols. The participants will also gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in plumbing technology and sustainable plumbing practices, further solidifying their expertise in the field. The training sessions will be conducted across 100 cities, ensuring widespread accessibility and participation. Each batch of the program will accommodate between 40 to 60 plumbers, creating an interactive and conducive learning environment. Commenting on the partnership, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO Bath and Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, "The plumbing industry in India lacks a skilled workforce as most of the plumbers don’t have access to formal training and education. Our partnership with WMPSC is geared towards addressing this pressing skill gap and upskilling plumbers at the grassroot levels so that they are able to earn better livelihoods and increase their standard of living. We congratulate WMPSC for its continued efforts in transforming India into a hub for a skilled workforce. We firmly believe this partnership will act as a catalyst in creating equitable opportunities for plumbers through enhanced employability and earnings potential.” Col. AK Chandel, CEO, WMPSC, emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, "In our pursuit of creating a promising future for the sector, we are constantly working towards minimising the gap between the skilled and the unskilled plumbing workforce in India. We are happy to partner with a renowned brand like Hindware. We are certain that our concentrated efforts will help us achieve the common objective of upskilling the plumbers and making skill and education accessible for the community at large.”

This initiative is in line with the Indian Government's Skill India mission, focusing on skill development and employment generation. Through its collaboration with the Water Management & Plumbing Skill Council (WMPSC) to upskill 5000 plumbers within the next two years, Hindware actively contributes to the nation's efforts to build a skilled workforce in sectors like water management and plumbing.

