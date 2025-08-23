PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Imperial Epicure LLP, in collaboration with the Pest Management Association and RIR Certification (FOSTAC Certified Training Institute), successfully organised a Basic Manufacturing Training (FSSAI-FOSTAC Basic Manufacturing Certificate Course) and certificate course on Skillful Pest Control Practices in the Food Industry.

The exclusive training session, held at Alpha Bachat Bhavan, Pune, brought together 100 participants from across India, representing professionals committed to advancing food safety standards. This initiative marks an important milestone in strengthening industry practices, ensuring safer and more compliant food manufacturing processes through training under FSSAI guidelines.

Led by Dr Sarang & Dr. Anil Mazagonkar (Pest Management), the course provided participants with hands-on knowledge, compliance insights, and best practices essential for pest management within the food sector.

Speaking on the success of the event, Ms. Purva Sharma spokesperson for Imperial Epicure LLP, said: "We are proud to have partnered with the Pest Management Association to create a programme that directly addresses one of the most critical areas in food safety, effective pest control. The overwhelming response from participants across India highlights the industry's commitment towards maintaining the highest hygiene and safety standards. Through our collaboration with Pest Management Association, we aim to make such specialised training a continuous effort, strengthening the backbone of India's food industry."

The training concluded with participants receiving certifications, empowering them to implement industry-best pest management practices within their organisations. Imperial Epicure LLP plans to roll out more such collaborative initiatives across India to promote food safety and sustainable pest control practices.

Mr. Anup Karmakar, General Secretary of the Pest Management Association, emphasized that skillful pest practices are vital for the food sector as they ensure safety, hygiene, and compliance with global standards. He highlighted that specialized training equips professionals to effectively prevent contamination risks, safeguard consumer health, and maintain the industry's credibility.

About Imperial Epicure LLP Imperial Epicure LLP is committed to delivering excellence in food safety, compliance, and training. Through innovative programmes and industry collaborations, the company supports businesses in meeting regulatory standards while enhancing operational efficiency.

