Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: The Bunts Star Achievers Night 2025 is set to be the most prestigious and eagerly awaited event in the Bunt community, celebrating individuals who have achieved extraordinary success in their respective fields. After a spectacular debut in 2020, this landmark event returns bigger, grander, and more inspiring, bringing together top achievers, business leaders, and visionaries under one roof.

A Power-Packed Evening with Distinguished Guests, this year's edition will be graced by an illustrious line-up of dignitaries and industry stalwarts, including:

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Sadananda Gowda - Former Union Minister & Senior Leader, Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia, Sunil Shetty, Renowned Actor, Entrepreneur & Celebrity Guest, Recognizing the Best of the Best.

The Bunts Star Achievers Awards 2025 will honour trailblazers from the Bunt community who have raised the bar of excellence across industries. The awards will be presented in the following categories:

* Excellence in Manufacturing & Startups

* Excellence in Profession & Career

* Excellence in Hospitality

* Excellence in start-up & Innovation

* Excellence in Business Overseas

This night will be a historic occasion, showcasing the unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit and remarkable achievements of Bunts who are making an impact globally.

Bigger, Bolder & More Spectacular Than Ever!

This year's event is proudly powered by Allcargo Logistics as the Main Sponsor, with Organic Industries, Gold Finch, Lumens Group, Steel Strong Pvt Ltd, Bhavani Shipping Pvt Ltd, and Heranba Group of Companies as Co-Sponsors.

* An Exclusive Gathering of Bunt Visionaries & Business Icons

* Live Global Telecast on YouTube, Reaching the Gulf & Beyond

* Unparalleled Networking Opportunities with Top Industry Leaders

An Evening of Inspiration, Honour & Legacy The Bunts Star Achievers Night 2025 is not just an event--it is a movement to celebrate excellence, inspire future generations, and strengthen the Bunt legacy.

* For Participation Inquiries, Contact: 9321148485

* Visit: https://ibcci.buntschamber.com/

Join us on 1st March 2025 and be part of a historic night. Witness the power, pride, and prestige of the Bunts!

