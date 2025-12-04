PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: HRK Films and BJ's proudly unveil the high-voltage motion poster of their much-anticipated upcoming music album 'Sheeshe De Glass', introducing Kabbir Khan in a never-seen-before avatar as a Popstar. The announcement has instantly sparked excitement across the music and entertainment industry, marking the beginning of a powerful musical journey filled with glamour, style, and electrifying energy.

The motion poster showcases Kabbir Khan's charismatic screen presence, complete with a rockstar aura, guitar, and a dynamic stage backdrop that promises a grand audio-visual experience. His striking look and magnetic attitude have already stirred massive anticipation among fans and viewers, positioning him as the next rising sensation to watch out for.

'Sheeshe De Glass' is directed by KK and produced by HRK Films & BJ's, with N.K serving as Producer and Raha Films as Co-Producer. The music album is choreographed by Praveen Bariya, ensuring visually captivating sequences that elevate the energetic essence of the track.

The soulful and powerful vocals are delivered by playback singer Jasraj Singh, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Arun Pattekar. The music composition is crafted by Vikas Vishwakkarma, bringing an engaging blend of melody, rhythm, and modern sound. Cinematography is led by DOP Atharva Patil, capturing the scale and grandeur of the project with finesse.

With the unveiling of the motion poster, the makers have signaled that something spectacular is on its way--an anthem that is set to dominate charts and hearts.

Fans can expect the official release announcement soon, and anticipation continues to build as Kabbir Khan steps into the spotlight as a true Popstar.

