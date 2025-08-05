PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 5: Hunar Online Courses, a skill-tech platform to empower women by helping them learn new skills and become financially independent, hosted India's biggest-ever virtual graduation ceremony for 10,000+ Hunar students from 28 states across the country - a celebration to mark the skills of Indian homemakers, young girls and working women as certified!

-The graduating students were from various skill-based courses provided by Hunar in fashion, food, and beauty.

-The milestone event was supported by veteran Fashion Designer and Hunar Mentor, Neeta Lulla, along with Actor, Entrepreneur and Hunar Online Courses' Investor & Partner, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

- Hunar has a community of more than three million women, and 30% of their students are financially independent today, earning over Rs. 50,000/- each month.

The online graduation ceremony was witnessed by 19,000+ viewers across the nation. Audience members showed their immense support and appreciation through 6,000+ comments and 14,000+ reactions. Many women even began their journey of learning with Hunar, inspired by the success of the graduating women.

On the graduation day, Hunar presented various awards, honours and offered business start-up funds to their graduating students to further their futures. The event also had a special message from Actor, Entrepreneur and Fitness Influencer, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has also been an investor and partner of Hunar Online Courses for 3 years.

In her message to the graduating students, she said, "Congratulations to each and every one of my 10,000 students who have turned their talent into a certified skill and earned nationwide recognition." Shilpa also announced scholarships & start-up funds to Hunar's students.

Nishtha Yogesh, Founder and CEO, Hunar Online Courses, said, "We never thought that one day we would be hosting the country's largest online graduation ceremony with more than 10,000 students! This is a testament of fulfilling Hunar's mission to help Indian women start their entrepreneurial journey and achieve financial independence. Throughout the entirety of our students' academic journeys, our expert faculty and staff have supported them to achieve their full potential. We will continue to help Indian women start their entrepreneurial journey by honing their skills in a field of their interest, and all from home."

Fashion legend and a Hunar mentor, Neeta Lulla, also attended the event to support and to witness the success of her students. She said, "I am amazed to see these talented women gain certification and recognition for their skills. As their mentor, I feel proud and privileged that I was able to help them reach this milestone of success. I have many memories attached to their journey - from mentoring and guiding them to encouraging them towards their goal."

The show also served as a launch of the Hunar Hamper - a unique gift box containing handcrafted fashion, food and home decor goodies which are created by Hunar's students. These hampers were launched to support homegrown brands of Indian women, to celebrate their art & to help them grow their brands & businesses.

Remarking on the success of the event, some of the Hunar students said, "We started our journey of learning from home. But today, being appreciated, certified and awarded in front of thousands of viewers from all over the country, we are so proud of our journey. We have learnt skills, developed confidence, and become strong and independent women today, thanks to Hunar Online Courses!"

Students of Hunar Online Courses learn more than 55+ courses in the fields of fashion, food, and beauty. Classes are comprised of pre-recorded classes & live classes by certified teachers, industry experts and veterans like Neeta Lulla. Students receive constant faculty support, a free starter-kit with material & can earn NSDC certifications - all from home & in their own language!

Hunar also organises an Annual Live Digital Show, Hunar Utsav, which is a national platform for students to display their creations and connect with retailers to start their own brands. Additionally, students have an opportunity to intern with Hunar and other top brands through their Internship Programme, which is designed to help them start a career.

Hunar Online Courses has a growing community of more than 30 Lakh women and 65,000 students. 30 per cent of Hunar students are running their enterprises successfully, earning over INR 50,000 every month.

About Hunar Online Courses

Hunar Online Courses is an online learning platform based in Hyderabad, which aims at empowering women across the country by helping them learn new skills and become financially independent. It offers a wide variety of courses ranging from fashion designing and home decor to baking and beauty. Their unique course, such as fabric designing, garment making, bag making, jewellery designing, baking, chocolate making, bridal make-up courses and Entrepreneurship courses, bring out the creative side of individuals and help them grow. Hunar also has government-recognised courses, certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Hunar takes pride in its student community of women who have learnt new skills, built their own identity, and started their own home businesses or online enterprises, through the support of Hunar Online Courses.

