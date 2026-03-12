Arunima IP, a well-known solo backpacker from Palakkad, Kerala, has sparked a fresh wave of interest across social media platforms following the release of a unique travel vlog from Togo, West Africa. The viral video, which documents her experience receiving a traditional African massage in a natural setting, has garnered millions of views and triggered widespread discussion regarding cultural immersion and solo female travel. There was an increased online interest in "Arunima in Africa viral video" on Google this week to find the clip uploaded on her YouTube channel "Backpacker Arunima" on February 22. The clip, posed as the second part of her Ghana trip, has been watched 1.7 million times so far.

The viral clip, titled "First Time Getting This Kind of Massage in Africa" in Malayalam, captures Arunima visiting an outdoor wellness site in Togo. Unlike conventional urban spas, the massage took place beneath a natural waterfall, utilising traditional elements such as banana leaves and aromatic incense.

In the video, Arunima explains that the session was a much-needed reprieve after months of rigorous travel. She noted that the massage significantly relieved the physical strain on her shoulders and legs, which she attributed to carrying heavy gear and hiking across diverse terrains. ‘I Am Not an Object’: Polish Solo Traveller Kasia Shares Harrowing Experience of Being Followed by Man During Trek in Himachal Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Arunima African Massage Viral Video

Arunima in Africa Viral Video Triggers Social Media Curiosity

The video gained additional traction due to its candid nature. Arunima, who has often been vocal about the cultural differences she encounters, addressed the fact that her masseur was male.

She clarified to her viewers that the experience was entirely professional and respectful, likening the care received to that of any professional therapist. Her commentary served to highlight the cultural normalcy of such practices in the region. Monalisa Bhosle Gets Married: Viral ‘Mahakumbh’ Girl Marries Boyfriend Farman Khan After Fleeing Forced Marriage.

Who Is Arunima IP aka Backpacker Arunima?

Arunima, known digitally as "Backpacker Arunima", has built a significant following by documenting her ambitious journey to explore the African continent. Her travels have included:

Solo Cycling: An initial plan to pedal through 22 countries covering nearly 25,000 kilometers.

Cultural Documentation: Sharing raw, unfiltered looks at village life, traditional customs, and the daily struggles of local communities.

Authenticity: Eschewing typical tourist paths in favor of hitchhiking and camping in remote areas.

With over 660,000 subscribers on YouTube, she has become a prominent figure in the Indian travel community, often sparking debates about safety, gender roles, and the realities of budget solo travel.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).