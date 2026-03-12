Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): The first trailer for 'Power Ballad' has been unveiled, offering a lively glimpse into director John Carney's upcoming music-driven comedy-drama starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas.

Set against the backdrop of Dublin's music scene, the film delves into themes of artistic ownership, ego and the complicated friendships that can emerge from creative collaboration.

The trailer introduces Rick, played by Rudd, a wedding singer described as "past his prime," who continues performing while quietly nurturing his own original music. During a gig, Rick crosses paths with Danny, portrayed by Jonas, a former boy-band star struggling to maintain relevance in the industry.

The two musicians strike up an unlikely bond during a late-night jam session fuelled by alcohol and shared passion for music.

In one of the trailer's defining moments, Rick encourages Danny to believe in his potential, telling him he is "too good for that wedding band" and "not just some boy band guy."

The exchange establishes the emotional core of the story, a connection built on mutual respect and creative ambition.

However, the partnership soon turns complicated. Danny takes one of Rick's songs, a track Rick had reportedly been developing for years, and transforms it into a hit that revitalises his own career. As Danny enjoys renewed fame, Rick finds himself watching from the sidelines as someone else benefits from his creation.

The trailer shows Rick grappling with frustration and betrayal before deciding to reclaim his song, even if doing so jeopardises his personal and professional relationships. As tensions escalate, the story hints at a darker, more confrontational turn in the pair's dynamic.

Here's the trailer shared by Lionsgate:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVvr5zLDfTK/

Alongside Rudd and Jonas, Power Ballad also features performances from Jack Reynor and Havana Rose Liu.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5, 2026. (ANI)

