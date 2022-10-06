New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gifting brand Hustlezy is redefining and disrupting the art of gifting by the millennials and GenY with its customised range of quirky and eco-friendly new-age gifts, that also include exotic lighting accessories.

The Delhi-based brand has unique, well-thought-out gifts for every occasion be it an anniversary, birthday, Valentine's Day or other personal days to mark special milestones between two people. There are acrylic LED lamps, sunset lamps, backlit logs, neon signs, and 3D illusion lamps for the home.

"Hustlezy is not your ordinary gifting company. We go to great lengths to understand the personality of the receiver and suggests gifts to match their taste. We customize our gifts with initials, messages, and other personal elements. Meeting GenY and millennials expectations in terms of gifting and decor is our number one priority and we work relentlessly to ensure our customers can purchase the most unique items from across the globe. We derive great joy in being part of their happy memories," said Ayush Sahai, Co-founder of Hustlezy.

Hustlezy was founded in 2020 by three college-going entrepreneurs - Ayush Sahai, Harsh Vardhan Singh and Aaryan Thakwani - who wanted to build a fun brand that not only lights up spaces but also uplifts the mood and vibe. The brand currently has 2 lakh customers from across the country and has clocked almost 5 million visitors to its website since its launch two years ago.

Hustlezy will shortly launch its vendor partnership programme where verified sellers will display their quirkiest and best-selling products on the website giving customers access to a wider inventory of gifts. While aiming to aggressively expand its portfolio with curated products from top-tier vendors, Hustlezy is also working towards expanding into the corporate gifting domain with several plans in the pipeline.

Love quirky items? Keep an eye on this brand.

To know more, log on to: www.hustlezy.com.

