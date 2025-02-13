ATK

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 13: Hybrid, in collaboration with Adgully, successfully hosted Hybrid Konnect at Lemon Tree Premier 1, Gurugram. The event brought together visionary marketing leaders and industry experts for a day of AI-driven insights, networking, and innovative advertising solutions.

Hybrid Konnect provided a unique experience for leaders to explore transformative AI-powered advertising solutions and discuss strategies to navigate today's dynamic marketing landscape.

The event featured a joint presentation by Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid, and Sushant Chopra, Director of Sales, North India and Gujarat, Hybrid, who shared insights into how Hybrid's AI-driven solutions reshape the advertising industry. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of Hyperlocal targeting, VOX, the contextual advertising solution, Hybrid Triggers for weather-based targeting, and Dynamic Creative Optimisation, all powered by Hybrid's cutting-edge technology.

"In today's competitive landscape, AI is no longer an option but a necessity for marketers seeking growth and precision. At Hybrid, we are dedicated to empowering brands with AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver measurable results, contextual relevance, and an elevated customer experience," said Gandharv Sachdeva, Country Head, India, Hybrid.

Attendees also had the opportunity to connect with industry peers, exchange ideas, and explore new possibilities for growth in the digital advertising space.

With a focus on collaboration and innovation, Hybrid Konnect reaffirmed Hybrid's role as a leader in AI-driven advertising solutions and its commitment to supporting brands in driving sustainable growth through technology and strategy.

About Hybrid

Hybrid is an international AdTech company providing brands and agencies with technological solutions to optimize advertising campaigns across digital media. Specializing in programmatic ad buying and AI-powered contextual targeting, Hybrid offers a comprehensive ecosystem that ensures precision and performance without relying on cookies. The company operates 12 offices worldwide with a 500+ global workforce, delivering custom solutions to enhance digital advertising effectiveness globally.

