Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI/PNN): HYD7AM, one of the leading news portals in Telangana, will celebrate the 75th Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amrit Motsav) uniquely by hosting a writing competition for authors and journalists from around the state on a variety of issues.

Popular among the Telugu community, HYD7AM.com has announced that writers across the entire Telangana state can submit their writings on a variety of topics to info@hyd7am.com. The best pieces will receive a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for their publication on the website.

Jaya Prakash, the founder of HYD7AM.com, stated, "On the 75th Independence Day, we chose to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav in a unique way for our writers' community. We have solicited writings on a variety of topics from authors throughout the state for this purpose. The best pieces will receive a monetary award."

HYD7AM, founded by Jaya Prakash in 2019, is one of the major contributors of 'Online News and infotainment' on the social media front for a while now. The portal dishes out to its viewers with the latest news from Tollywood and Bollywood, fashion news, travel and tourism, health, food, lifestyle, etc.

"We are a team of ten people serving 100,000 visitors monthly," said Jaya Prakash, an electronic and communication engineering graduate with extensive experience in digital marketing. "In the coming months, we hope to reach 1 million unique visitors per month."

