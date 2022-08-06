Mumbai, August 6: In a miraculous reunion, Pooja Gaud, a 16-year-old girl who was abducted back in 2013 when she was 7 years old finally returned to her family after 9 years. Mumbai police on Thursday successfully traced the girl, and reunited her with her mother and siblings, reported TOI.

As per the report, Pooja was abducted on January 22, 2013, when she went to school with her siblings. Due to a fight, Pooja and her sibling were walking at a distance from each other, when Harry D'souza approached her and took her with him on the pretext of buying her ice cream. When Pooja's sibling found out that she was not in her class, he informed their parents who then filed a police complaint. Hospital Mess in Assam: Child Reunited With Parents Three Years After Birth.

Reportedly, Harry D'souza and his wife Sony who did not have a child of their own kept Pooja at their home and even gave her a new name. However, when the news broke out, the couple sent her to a boarding school in Karnataka.

However, when the couple finally had a child of their own, they bought Pooja back and made her babysit the child. She was even forced to work as a maid at nearby houses. Facebook Live Streaming Helps Man, Minor Child Reunite With Family in Kolkata.

The incident came to light when Pooja told a woman who worked with her that D'souzas were not her real parents and that they used to abuse her. Following this, the woman did a google search and found Pooja's missing poster. She called on the number and eventually connected with a neighbour of Pooja's family. After confirming, the woman and Pooja's family informed the police.

Soon after getting the information, cops arrested Harry and his wife on the charges of kidnapping. Pooja was known as 'Girl no. 166' as she was the 166th missing girl as per the DN Nagar police station records.

