New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, announced that made-in-India semiconductor chips will be available in the market by the end of this year, marking a major milestone in India's technological journey.

"To the youth of the nation and to those around the world who understand India's technological strength, I want to say this: by the end of this very year, 'Made-in-India' chips will be available in the market," the Prime Minister declared, underlining the government's push to make India self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing.

"We broke free from that burden and took the semiconductor initiative forward in mission mode. Six different units are now being set up on the ground. We've already given the green light to four of them. To the youth of the nation and to those around the world who understand India's technological strength, I want to say this: by the end of this very year, 'Made-in-India' chips will be available in the market."

Reflecting on the past, PM Modi said that the idea of semiconductor development in India had originated 50-60 years ago, but remained stuck in delays.

He added that India lost crucial decades due to the inactivity of the past governments, while other nations surged ahead and established dominance in the semiconductor sector.

"In our country, the files related to semiconductors were initiated 50-60 years ago. The idea of setting up a factory also began back then. My young friends, you'll be surprised to know that the concept of semiconductors--which has now become a global power--was stuck in files 50-60 years ago. The idea of semiconductors was practically aborted in its infancy. We lost 50-60 precious years. Meanwhile, several other countries have mastered semiconductors and are now establishing their dominance globally," PM Modi said.

He emphasised that the current government has broken away from that legacy and is moving forward in mission mode to develop a strong domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

The announcement comes at a time when India is seeking to position itself as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing amid growing geopolitical shifts and supply chain realignments.

In a significant push to India's chip-making ambitions, the Centre approved four new semiconductor manufacturing projects with a total investment of Rs 4,600 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). These semiconductor units will be set up in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Going further, PM Modi highlighted the importance of critical minerals, adding that the country needs to attain self reliance in this field.He said, ""Today, the entire world has become alert about critical minerals, and people have come to fully understand their strategic importance. What was once overlooked has now taken center stage. For us too, becoming self-reliant in the field of critical minerals is extremely essential."

"Whether it is the energy sector, the industrial sector, defense, or any domain of technology -- critical minerals play a vital role. That is why we have launched the National Critical Minerals Mission. Exploration efforts are currently underway at more than 1,200 sites across the country, and we are steadily moving forward in our journey toward self-reliance in critical minerals," PM said.

India aims to diversify its rare earth supply through a combination of imports, domestic mining and international partnerships. The government is investing in research and development to improve domestic refining and processing capabilities. India is engaging in diplomatic efforts to secure stable and affordable access to rare earth materials, while also promoting cooperation with like-minded countries.

The central government has earmarked Rs 1,345 crore to incentivise rare earth magnets production in India. This was informed by Kamran Rizvi, Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industry, during a function in New Delhi. He added that the scheme will provide end-to-end support for the conversion of rare earth oxides into magnets. The subsidy will facilitate investment for establishing processing facilities for companies to convert rare earth oxides into magnets.

The Union Cabinet in January 2025 approved the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) with an expenditure of Rs 16,300 crore and an expected investment of Rs 18,000 crore by Public Sector Undertakings. (ANI)

