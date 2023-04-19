IB Group appoints RS Sodhi, Ex MD - Amul along with Bob Dobbie Ex President - International Business, Aviagen and Kishore Kharat Ex MD - IDBI as Independent Directors

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/GPRC): IB Group one of India's largest diversified group, is constantly striving to bring the country's PROTEIN & ENERGY requirement to meet the world-class standards. IB Group's cumulative turnover for the most recent financial year was 9,000 Crore. In its quest to expand and become more efficiently prominent in its domain, IB group will be launching its much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO) soon. To ensure a successful launch, the group is collaborating with experts from various business categories to implement new technologies in the Journey towards Atmanirbhar India.

Taking a step further in this direction, IB Group has signed three prominent personalities from the Indian and Global business world, R.S. Sodhi - Ex-MD Amul, Bob Dobbie - Ex-President International Business, Aviagen, and Kishore Kharat - Ex-MD IDBI, as Independent Directors.

Each of these three renowned business personalities would share their extensive experience in a different area of the business for the Group.

R.S.Sodhi - Ex-Managing Director of GCMMF, also known as AMUL. His role at IB Group will be for Value Creation of Retail & Food Processing to accelerate the ambitious plans in the retail processing business. Popularly known as a "Game Changer" of the Dairy Industry, he is going to take the group's businesses to greater heights.

Bob Dobbie is Ex-President of International Business, Aviagen - A multinational poultry breeding company based in the USA. Dobbie will be leading IB Group for protein processing unit. He has vast experience in the global poultry industry, especially breeder production and commercial management responsibilities for the last 45+ years. His extensive well-rounded career will significantly boost IB Group's potential for growth.

Kishor Kharat, Former MD and CEO of IDBI Bank and Indian Bank, an inspirational leader, management advisor, and principal partner of AMRO BUCONS. His vast knowledge and proficiency in the field of finance will help IB Group reach potential economic growth. He is a renowned banker with over 41 years of rich, professional banking experience.

On this occasion Zoya Afreen - Director, welcomed all three Independent Directors to the IB Group. She said - "Having these three eminent personalities on board will be a significant accomplishment in IB's progress."

Bahadur Ali, MD, stated: "We are delighted to welcome on board these distinguished industry leaders. Their experience and expertise will provide valuable guidance in developing the Indian Poultry Industry for the benefit of the Indian Economy. We are looking forward to take IB Group to new heights with them".

