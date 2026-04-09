PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9: IBOTIX.Ai, a global leader in AI and enterprise automation, today announced a milestone year characterized by a 300% increase in revenue and healthy double-digit EBITDA growth. Driven by soaring demand for its AI products, the company also announced a strategic partnership with Amity Venture Capitalists to accelerate its evolution into an AI Products-only business.

Also Read | Humayun Kabir Viral Video: TMC Claims Former Party Leader's Clip Exposes BJP's Plot To Unseat Mamata Banerjee, AJUP Leader Says Video Is AI-Generated.

IBOTIX.Ai's remarkable financial performance stems from its proven ability to transition enterprise clients from manual operations to intelligent, autonomous workflows. By deploying over 500 AI agents and successfully delivering 1000+ projects, IBOTIX.Ai has cemented its position as a transformative force in the market. The company's growth is reflected in its rapid scaling from just 4 resources to a robust team of over 250 AI Engineers, now serving more than 60 global enterprises.

Mr. Aditya Singh, CEO, IBOTIX.Ai, said, "Achieving 300% revenue growth while maintaining a healthy EBITDA is a testament to the undeniable ROI our AI products deliver to enterprises. Our focus has always been on sustainable, product-led scaling, and these numbers prove our strategy is working."

Also Read | Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Key growth drivers include:

- TheDocForensics: An AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform that uses self-learning models for template-free data extraction, driving touchless processing.- IBOTIX HIRE (iHire): An end-to-end AI hiring platform automating sourcing, screening, cheat monitoring, and evaluations to deliver bias-reduced, scalable recruitment.- AI-Powered CCTV Analytics: AI-driven video analytics for smart manufacturing safety and productivity.Customer Experience Transformation: Conversational AI for 24/7 customer experienceBy operating globally across India, the U.S., the UK, and the Middle East, IBOTIX.Ai is uniquely positioned to deliver global scale and enterprise-ready AI solutions to regulated industries like Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, and many more.

To further fuel this growth trajectory, IBOTIX.Ai has onboarded Amity Venture Capitalists as a strategic investor and partner. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with IBOTIX.Ai's mission to aggressively scale its proprietary AI product suite and solidify its market dominance.

This operational momentum and strategic backing will be heavily directed towards scaling IBOTIX.Ai's flagship proprietary AI products that deliver measurable business outcomes, allowing the company to accelerate its transition towards a product-led AI business.

About IBOTIX.AiIBOTIX.Ai is an enterprise AI and automation company dedicated to building intelligent, autonomous, and scalable digital enterprises. With a global footprint across India, the U.S., the UK, and the Middle East, IBOTIX.Ai specializes in proprietary products, including TheDocForensics, iHire, AI-Powered CCTV Analytics, Agentic AI bots, and more, delivering measurable outcomes like efficiency, cost savings, and faster decision-making for modern enterprises. For more information, visit www.ibotix.ai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)