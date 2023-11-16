BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: IBSFINtech, a leading global enterprise TreasuryTech solution provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Atul Punj as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the IBSFINtech USA Inc. This strategic move reflects company's ongoing commitment to global expansion and providing state-of-the-art Treasury Management solution (TMS) to corporations worldwide. At the helm of IBSFINtech's strategic vision, the seasoned industry veteran Mr. Atul Punj, will lead the significant presence of the company in the Americas and Canada region. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Atul Punj brings a wealth of experience and exceptional leadership to his role at IBSFINtech. His extensive expertise spans over various domains, and his global work experience includes significant contributions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Having left an indelible mark at renowned organizations such as IBM, Wipro, and Birlasoft, Atul is well-positioned to lead IBSFINtech towards becoming one of the most trusted and distinguished organizations in the financial technology industry, particularly in the TMS space. "I am excited to spearhead IBSFINtech's entry into the US market, a significant move towards revolutionizing global treasury operations," said Atul Punj, CEO, IBSFINtech USA Inc. He further added, "In an era demanding informed decisions, our fully digitized corporate finance platform, the TMS promises to empower US corporates with real-time insights, enhance compliance, and optimized performance. With cutting-edge technologies, we aim to forge strong partnerships and redefine treasury operations for organizations of all sizes, contributing to their success in today's evolving business landscape." Reflecting on the joining of Atul Punj, CM Grover - MD & CEO, IBSFINtech, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Atul Punj to our team as the CEO for the Americas region. His proven track record of leadership and diverse skill set align perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. We believe Atul will play a pivotal role in steering IBSFINtech to new heights of success in the dynamic TreasuryTech landscape." Expressing his views on IBSFINtech's launch in the USA, CM Grover stated, "With this announcement, we are launching our presence with a wholly owned subsidiary in the US which marks a significant milestone in IBSFINtech's global journey. IBSFINtech has established a strong global presence year on year by consistently delivering innovative TreasuryTech solutions. The Americas offer immense opportunities for our comprehensive Treasury Management solution (TMS), and we are excited to bring our cutting-edge technologies and expertise for the corporations in the U.S."

Also Read | Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Unveiled in China: Check Specifications, Features and Other Details of Xiaomi's First Electric Car.

Atul Punj, with his firm belief on 'Change is the only constant in life,' serves as a beacon of innovation, adaptability, and transformation, ready to steer IBSFINtech to new heights in the new geography.

As the company solidifies its position as a leader in India and sets aggressive plans for global expansion, Atul Punj's appointment to the leadership team marks a significant step towards establishing IBSFINtech as a global player.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Government Rejects UNSC's Call for Extended Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)