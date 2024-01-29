ATK

New Delhi [India], January 29: By uniting Canadian innovation with Indian ingenuity, the delegation led by ICCC President Murarilal Thapliyal shall strive to take the Indo-Canada trade bonhomie to unprecedented heights.

With the intention of fostering a deeper understanding between the two nations, Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) President Murarilal Thapliyal, a Canadian lawyer and renowned Indo-Canadian community leader, has pledged to give significant emphasis on Canada-India commercial relations. A 12-day Canadian delegation to India between 29th January and 9th February 2024, aims to strengthen business to business (B2B) relations between India and Canada, thereby laying a foundation to increase bilateral trade with shared interests.

Thapiyal elaborated, "We are trying to bridge the gap between India and Canada. Trade and business should not suffer because the economy depends on it. We want to take one step ahead to improve the relationship."

The esteemed delegates of "India Mission 2024" will head to six major cities (in six different states) stretching across the vast economic canvas of India -- Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dispur, Chandigarh, and Dehradun. This delegation shall feature many distinguished investors, trailblazing entrepreneurs, hoteliers, realtors, tourism pundits, lawyers, and professionals from the education and technology sectors, who will meet with Indian trailblazers from different domains under the theme -- "Uniting Canadian innovation with Indian ingenuity."

Constructive Engagement Objectives Of 'India Mission 2024':

During their 12 day-sojourn, the ICCC delegates shall engage with prominent state-level business chambers, eminent political and corporate leaders at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Invest India, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, innovation hubs and eminent educational institutions. The delegation is also scheduled to visit India's GIFT City, the country's first operational smart city and center for international financial services.

In a bid to comprehend the various nuances of the regional market and strike probable partnerships and investment opportunities, the delegates shall pin their hopes on making the most out of this fast-paced mission. We must remember that this grand program was orchestrated when India-Canada trade relations reached a valuation of USD 9 billion, a vivid illustration of how the roots of Indo-Canada trade cordiality keep on deepening. The delegation is visiting India to ensure that this trade momentum does not wane but gets augmented with partnerships in the modern domains of artificial intelligence, cleantech, scientific agriculture and education sector.

On the core purpose of the delegation, Murarilal Thapliyal said, "India Mission 2024 is a bridge connecting Canadian innovation with Indian ingenuity. Our goal is to be a catalyst for future growth and prosperity in both nations. We are committed to exploring new frontiers and deepening our existing relationships."

Catalyzing Change For A Collaborative Future

The key to any successful bilateral trade relationship is a history of trust and companionship. India and Canada have been witnessing to each other's growing economic synergy for decades. Data suggests that more than 600 Canadian companies and organizations have a considerable presence in India, and many more are actively pursuing business opportunities here. The bilateral commercial relationships between the two countries stand at USD 100 billion, 70% of which is Canadian portfolio investment into India. It is also worth mentioning that almost 6% of overseas Indians have found their home in Canada -- making the country the fourth largest source of foreign tourists in India!

By focusing on sustainability, inclusivity, and technological advancement, the ICCC wants to leave no stone unturned in its bid to take Canada-India trade to unprecedented heights. 'India Mission 2024' is a step in that direction.

Legacy Of ICCC:

The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce, based out of Toronto, Ontario, in Canada, has been working diligently for the past 47 years, aiming to "deepen economic and business relations between Canada and India and create business opportunities for Canadian small and medium enterprises (SMEs)." Established as a non-profit organization in 1977, the ICCC has been instrumental in fostering business and trade relations between the 5th (India) and 10th (Canada) largest economies in the world.

Keeping the richness of the Indo-Canadian diaspora in mind, the ICCC has extended tremendous efforts at fostering business opportunities for Indo-Canadians by providing them with a dais for sharing ideas, information, and experiences. To ensure the optimum utilization of its vast talent pool, the ICCC facilitates various learning opportunities through their seminars, workshops, and conferences.

