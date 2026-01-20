VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 20: iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology), India's leading deep-tech incubator, announced the commencement of the Prototype Acceleration Programme for the iCreate Drone Challenge (iDC) 2025, being held from 20 January to 13 February 2026. This Programme marks a key transition from a nationwide search to a high-intensity prototype acceleration stage, advancing India's next generation of record-breaking drones and indigenous components.

Launched in October 2025 in collaboration with Startup India (DPIIT) under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge initiative, iDC 2025 is India's first large-scale platform focused on redefining global benchmarks in drone velocity, endurance, and payload. The challenge's major focus is to prioritise component indigenisation, reducing India's dependence on imported critical subsystems like propulsion, avionics, energy systems, and advanced materials.

Following an extensive national outreach across 26 states and Union Territories, iCreate received over 500 applications and shortlisted 14 high-potential startups for the rigorous Prototype Acceleration Programme. Demonstrating a significant shift in India's innovation landscape, nearly 43% of the applications originated from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The final cohort represents startups from across the country, highlighting the growing depth of India's drone innovation ecosystem. The selected cohort will work on two primary tracks: Aerial Excellence and Component Indigenisation, focusing on building indigenously sourced drone components and developing cutting-edge drone platforms for both civil and defence applications.

The inaugural ceremony of the IDC 2025 Prototype Acceleration Programme was graced by Mr. R. D. Barhatt, Joint Commissioner of Industries, Government of Gujarat, as the Chief Guest. The event was further honoured by the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Kalpesh H. Wandra, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Rashtriya Raksha University, and Mr. Srinivasa Kumar D, Assistant General Manager, Canara Bank (Regional Office), as Guests of Honour, along with a virtual address by Mr. Nilesh Ranpura, Senior Director - Engineering (ASIC), eInfochips.

The event was also graced by a virtual address from Ms. Mamatha Venkatesh, Head - Startup India (DPIIT), who highlighted Startup India's vision of manufacturing-focused incubation as a national priority for building globally competitive startups. She noted that the iCreate Drone Challenge, launched in collaboration with Startup India, brings together startups, industry, and government to support founders at a critical stage of prototype validation and early manufacturing readiness. Emphasising drones and unmanned systems as a strategic sector for India with applications across agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, surveillance, and public services, she encouraged participating startups to leverage the platform, industry access, and institutional support to accelerate their journey from innovation to scalable impact.

Shri R. D. Barhatt, Joint Commissioner of Industries, Government of Gujarat said,"Gujarat has always been at the forefront of India's industrial growth, and through the iCreate Drone Challenge, we are witnessing the next chapter of this journey. By supporting drone startups that focus on indigenous manufacturing, we are not only strengthening our local supply chains but also reinforcing Gujarat's position as a preferred destination for deep-tech innovation."

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Mamatha Venkatesh, Head- Startup India, DPIIT said,"Manufacturing-focused incubation is critical to India's ambition of building globally competitive startups. The iCreate Drone Challenge reflects the spirit of Startup India's Vision on Manufacturing Incubators by enabling founders to move decisively from prototype development to scalable manufacturing through close collaboration with industry and government stakeholders. This cohort demonstrates how structured programs, aligned with national priorities, can strengthen India's deep-tech and manufacturing ecosystem. We are pleased to collaborate with iCreate on the Drone Challenge, which directly advances our shared vision of nurturing next-generation manufacturing startups from India for the world."

The iDC 2025 cohort is redefining India's drone future by developing autonomous UAVs and kamikaze drones capable of navigating RF-jammed and GPS-denied environments. Key innovations include hybrid endurance systems with IC-engine generators for long-duration missions, triple-redundant flight controllers to eliminate single-point failures, and monocoque composite airframes. Additionally, the group is advancing indigenous hardware like high power-to-weight BLDC motors, AI-integrated modular controllers, and morphing drones that transition between ground and aerial modes, alongside automated payload delivery systems.

During the intensive residential Prototype Acceleration Programme, participants will have access to state-of-the-art labs, rapid prototyping facilities, and mentorship from global experts in aerodynamics, propulsion, and AI autonomy. They will also benefit from component sourcing support, software credits, and business modeling guidance. Crucially, the program provides a direct bridge to commercialisation, offering startups the opportunity to pitch for a funding pool of ₹2 crore from iCreate, ensuring they are positioned for successful scaling and market entry.

Avinash Punekar, CEO of iCreate, shared his perspective on the significance of this initiative, "The iCreate Drone Challenge is more than a competition, it is a focused effort to nurture the next generation of indigenous drone technologies that can strengthen India's leadership in aerospace and defence technology. Through iDC 2025, we are enabling deep-tech startups to overcome early-stage barriers by providing access to mentorship, infrastructure, and industry-led guidance. Our aim is to help these innovators build scalable, high-performance drone solutions that are ready for real-world deployment and national impact.."

The iCreate Drone Challenge aligns closely with Startup India's vision for manufacturing-focused incubators, aimed at building globally competitive startups. The iDC 2025 Prototype Acceleration Programme represents a critical step in accelerating India's transition towards a self-reliant defence and aerospace ecosystem, supporting the national ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub by 2030.

iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is India's leading incubator providing Deep Tech startups the fastest runway to commercialisation. With a focus on hardware-based innovations in Mobility Tech, Climate Tech, Health Tech, and Defence & Aerospace Tech, it follows a high-touch, entrepreneur-first approach in nurturing startups. Since inception, it has supported over 900 innovations and 60 patents through incubation, acceleration programmes, mentorship, market connects, and funding.

iCreate's state-of-the-art 40-acre campus was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. iCreate has served as the knowledge partner to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, and as the Secretariat for Startup20 under India's G20 Presidency. It currently serves as the India Taskforce Lead for Inclusion & Sustainability under Startup20 South Africa. It has partnerships with leading global institutions, and a strategic partnership with CSIR, India's apex organisation for science and technology. iCreate has been recognised as the Impact Incubator of the Year at the Micelio Mobility Awards 2024, and is the recipient of the National Award for Technology Business Incubator 2020.

