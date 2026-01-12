New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) entered the USD 1.2 billion Hardware Security Module (HSM) market on Monday with the introduction of IDEMIA Sphere HSM. The launch represents a strategic expansion for the company into the cybersecurity sector, aimed at protecting critical data and transactions for organisations through a decentralised architecture.

According to a press release from the IDEMIA Group, the Hardware Security Module market is projected to reach its current valuation in 2026 as demand for secure encryption, user authentication, and digital signatures increases. IST aims to establish trust in digital economies by providing a solution that manages cryptographic keys.

Also Read | Who Is Sergio Gor? US Ambassador Reaches India as Trade Deal Talks With Washington Set to Resume.

The new system is designed to address post-quantum migration and evolving regulatory requirements, including the Indian IT Act and Reserve Bank of India cybersecurity guidelines.

IDEMIA Sphere HSM offers a disruptive approach to security. Unlike traditional designs, Sphere HSM is based on a matrix of Secure Elements, creating the first architecture of its kind that eliminates the need for a single processor. This layered security approach and unique distributed architecture not only make the system significantly harder to compromise but also allow organisations to scale seamlessly, from small deployments to enterprise-wide deployments.

Also Read | Bikaner Horror: Class 12 Student on Her Way to School Kidnapped, Gang-Raped Inside Moving Car in Rajasthan, Police Probe Underway.

This breakthrough makes IDEMIA Sphere HSM the most versatile solution on the market, based on state-of-the-art cryptography and designed to ensure resilience and trust at every level.

In addition to security features, the solution focuses on operational efficiency. The system consumes 50 per cent of the power required by conventional HSMs. The design eliminates the need for internal fans or battery replacements, lowering the total cost of ownership and reducing infrastructure requirements.

By allowing businesses to tailor the number of Secure Elements to their computing needs, the model enables performance optimisation and cost management as businesses grow.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in IDEMIA Secure Transactions' journey. Building on our proven expertise in secure credentials, we are now revolutionising the entire HSM landscape with IDEMIA Sphere HSM - a game-changing solution that delivers uncompromising security and complete sovereignty while reducing operational costs for our clients. This breakthrough represents everything we stand for: relentless innovation to deliver cutting-edge technologies that empower organisations to protect their sensitive data effectively and efficiently. This achievement firmly positions us at the forefront of the cybersecurity revolution, and I'm incredibly proud of what our teams have achieved," said Philippe OLIVA, CEO of IDEMIA Secure Transactions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)