Bikaner, January 12: A Class 12 student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped inside a moving car in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Monday morning. The teenager was walking to school when she was intercepted and forced into a vehicle, an incident that has sparked local protests and a high-level police investigation. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Chhatargarh police station, the student was walking toward her school at approximately 10:30 AM when a group of men in a car pulled up alongside her. The victim told authorities she was forced into the vehicle against her will.

The victim stated that she was sexually assaulted by multiple men as the vehicle remained in motion. After the assault, the suspects reportedly abandoned her near a bypass road before fleeing. The student eventually reached her home and recounted the ordeal to her family, who then alerted the police. Bikaner Superintendent of Police (SP) Kavendra Singh Sagar confirmed that the case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special police teams are currently working to identify the suspects by reviewing CCTV footage from the Chhatargarh and bypass areas. Officers are also conducting a medical examination of the victim and questioning potential witnesses who may have seen the vehicle near the school during the time of the abduction. Karnataka Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped in Ramanagara District; 3 Held Including Victim’s Lover.

The incident has caused significant tension in the Bikaner district, with residents and community members gathering to demand the immediate arrest of the accused. In response, authorities have increased police patrolling around educational institutions to ensure the safety of students. State officials are treating the investigation as a high priority. While no arrests have been made yet, investigators are focusing on several leads regarding the description of the vehicle and the suspects involved. Faridabad Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Van for 2 Hours After Being Offered Lift, Thrown Out on Road; 2 Accused Arrested.

This case follows a series of concerns regarding the safety of women and minors in the region. Despite recent efforts to improve emergency response times and rural policing, this incident has highlighted the ongoing risks faced by students during their daily commute. Local leaders have called for stricter surveillance and more permanent security measures along school routes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

