Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: IDFC FIRST Bank has introduced a new standard in the Indian credit card market by offering interest rates starting from a remarkably low 8.5% per annum (0.71% per month). This customer-centric initiative places the bank at the forefront of affordability in a market where credit card interest rates typically range from 34% to 46.2% p.a. The dynamic Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) are tailored to individual customer credit profiles, ensuring fair and transparent pricing.

This pioneering offering is a testament to IDFC FIRST Bank's commitment to providing accessible and value-driven financial solutions. By presenting significantly lower interest rates, the bank aims to ease the financial burden on consumers and encourage responsible credit management.

In addition to low interest rates, the Bank offers several customer-friendly features that add meaningful lifestyle enhancements for cardholders.

* Lifetime-free credit cards for all backgrounds and spending habits: Customers can choose from a wide range of lifetime-free credit cards designed to match different lifestyles. These cards come with no joining or annual fees. For example, the entry-level FIRST Classic and FIRST Millennia Credit Cards offer movie discounts of up to INR 100 every month. For those seeking premium benefits, the FIRST Select and FIRST Wealth Credit Cards include complimentary airport lounge access and low forex markup. The Bank also offers the FIRST WOW! Credit Card, a lifetime-free option backed by a fixed deposit, ideal for first-time credit users with no or low credit scores.

* Reward Points that never expire: Cardholders can accumulate valuable reward points on their spending without the pressure of a deadline, giving the freedom to redeem them whenever they choose.

* Interest-free ATM cash withdrawals: IDFC FIRST Bank lets credit cardholders access emergency cash from an ATM without incurring any interest charges for up to 45 days, a feature that provides unparalleled financial flexibility.

* Dynamic and fair APRs: Interest rates are dynamically assigned based on the customer's credit profile, ensuring a personalized and equitable rate.

* Globally recognized digital experience: IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card users can manage every aspect of their card seamlessly through the Bank's mobile app, ranked by Forrester as #1 in India.

IDFC FIRST Bank aims to empower its customers with financial products that are not only feature-rich but also transparent and affordable. The introduction of credit cards with interest rates as low as 8.5% p.a. is a significant step in this direction. By building long-term relationships with customers and offering them fair and best-in-class products, the Bank continues to reinforce its 'Customer First' philosophy.

This focus on customer value is a core tenet of IDFC FIRST Bank's operations. In line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines that encourage fair and transparent practices, the bank's clear communication of its dynamic APRs establishes a positive benchmark in the industry. The combination of a highly competitive interest rate and a globally recognized digital platform underscores IDFC FIRST Bank's position as a forward-thinking and customer-focused financial institution.

Visit the official website to know more about IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards.

