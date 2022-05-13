Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad invites applications from second-year undergraduate engineering students for its 50-week online course on Foundations of Modern Machine Learning commencing from August 2022.

The program is specifically targeted at second-year undergraduate engineering students who are aiming at enhancing their knowledge and research capabilities to solve real-world problems using latest tools and techniques of Machine Learning.

Interactive online sessions will be delivered by IIITH faculty, which include amongst others, Prof CV Jawahar and Prof Anoop M Namboodiri. Around 40 standalone projects have been designed as part of hands-on tutorials.

Mentors with considerable exposure to machine learning will help participants to realise objectives of tutorial projects. Industry experts will also contribute to the learning outcome through discussions and interactions.

According to chief course instructor Prof CV Jawahar, "In order to equip students with abilities to solve problems that might arise in future, it is essential that they undergo such research oriented courses, which reinforce knowledge of fundamentals, and promote awareness about the latest tools and techniques. Embedding proximity to experienced professionals within this course is purposeful deviation from similar online courses, to help students avoid common pitfalls".

Eligibility for Online Program on Machine Learning

The course is open only to undergraduate engineering students who are in their second year of study (2021 admission batch). A general aptitude test would be administered to all applicants, to test some of the most basic skills and aptitude in research. A preparatory module to make up for any existing gaps or deficiencies would follow the aptitude test.

Benefits of the online program on Machine Learning

The course is designed with equal focus on foundation and practices.

Online modules offered would have a personalised learning experience.

Weekly quizzes, projects and other assignments would be provided to enhance problem-solving capabilities.

Expert lectures would be arranged with eminent researchers from academics and industry.

A certificate would be awarded on successful completion of the program.

Internships at IIIT Hyderabad would be extended to promising students.

Application deadline 15 June 2022

More details at : https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/programs/

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

