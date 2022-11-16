Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): As part of IIIT-Hyderabad's Silver Jubilee celebrations, the institute hosted Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad's national Wall Art Festival on campus. French artists Kid Kreol and Boogie painted a section of IIIT-Hyderabad's iconic Himalaya block spiral staircase themed around the Indian ocean.

This is the 2nd edition of the Wall Art Festival celebrating the incredible potential of artistic collaborations between the French Embassy in India, the French Institute in India, the network of Alliances Francaises in India and their partners. From 7 November - 2 December 2022, all 5 invited wall artists (Kid Kreol and Boogie, Olivia De Bona, Neethi and Mr. Poes) will travel across 13 cities - from Jaipur to Pune passing by Delhi, Ahmedabad or Kolkata, from Chandigarh to Bhopal passing by Chennai, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, or Pune and will contribute with Indian artists and students to make these cities and public spaces more colourful and beautiful, through the vision of visual art.

The completed artwork at IIIT-H campus was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of IT and Industries, GoTS and President of Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad Executive Committee along with guests of honour Prshant Lahoti, owner of Kalakriti Art Gallery and recipient of the award 'Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres' from the French Government for his contribution to the field of Art; well-known artist Mrs Anjani Reddy, and Isabelle Collin, Co-CEO of Dennisco and wife of the Honorary Consul of France in Hyderabad.

Commenting on the event, Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT-H said, "Arts have formed a core part of IIIT's curriculum and activities with enthusiastic participation from our students and the rest of the community. Community-driven art lives on many walls and benches and the several unexpected places on campus. I am pleased to see this Wall Art work in collaboration with the Alliance Francaise by expert artists from France and our students, in part to celebrate the Silver Jubilee year of IIIT-Hyderabad. Their fabulous work will inspire students and other visitors for years."

Kid Kreol expressed his amazement at the shattering of stereotypes during this visit that he once had about India. Kid and Boogie expressed admiration for the atmosphere and talent of the students at IIIT-H.

The International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

