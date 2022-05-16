Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): IIITH organized a Workshop on IoT and oneM2M on May 13 and 14, 2022 under its college research affiliate program, with support from India-EU ICT standardization collaboration project.

The workshop was organized to train students and faculty of affiliated colleges on the topics of IoT, Smart Cities and oneM2M, encourage them to deploy standard-based solutions in their campuses and to promote standards in their course curriculum.

Six colleges, which participated in this workshop were:

1. G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS), Hyderabad, Telangana

2. Vasavi College of Engineering (VCE), Hyderabad, Telangana

3. Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management (HITAM), Hyderabad, Telangana

4. KG Reddy College of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad, Telanagana

5. St Vincent Pallotti College of Engineering, Nagpur, Maharashtra

6. Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam, Kerala

A total of 115 students and 18 faculties from these six colleges participated in the workshop, which consisted of two days of lectures and hands-on sessions.

These students had already completed a MOOC on oneM2M online, where they received support from IIITH mentors for hands-on sessions.

The lectures were conducted by IIITH faculty, and one guest-lecture was delivered by Prof Thierry Monteil, IRIT, Toulouse, France.

Another agenda of this workshop was for participants to take the built solution on Air Pollution Monitoring using IoT and oneM2M and deploy it in their colleges.

The students enjoyed the lecture sessions and participated enthusiastically in the project sessions. Students formed 30 teams, consisting of 4-5 students in each team.

All the teams successfully completed the IoT and oneM2M based air pollution monitor and now these teams will go and deploy these devices in their colleges and nearby areas.

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact.

Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

