New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI/GPRC): HOMVERY, a fast-growing and leading hyperlocal service provider startup based out of Odisha, has announced a successful round of funding from a group of notable investors, including Senior Director of VMWare, and former Managing Director of Kemppi South East Asia and India and Senior Manager from leading healthtech startup.

The funding round also included other prominent investors who are alumni of prestigious institutions such as IIM Bangalore, IIM Rohtak and Group of Angel Investors from VSSUT (UCE Burla) working at Global MNCs. The funding will be used to accelerate HOMVERY's growth across cities , expand its service offerings, and enhance its technology platform to attain 3x growth in next 6 months.

Founded by Prahllad Mittal and Rajat Kar back in 2017 HOMVERY offers a variety of professional home maintenance services, including plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and pest control, to homeowners and businesses in India. The company currently operates in 7 cities across Odisha and will be expanding to Chattisgarh in the coming months. The company's mission is to make home maintenance services accessible, affordable, and hassle-free.

"We are delighted to have the support of such an impressive group of investors," said Prahllad Mittal, CEO of HOMVERY. "This funding will enable us to continue to provide high-quality home maintenance services and expand our customer base in India."

Rajat Kar, Co-founder and Managing Director of HOMVERY added, "We are proud to have built a reliable and trustworthy brand in the home maintenance services industry. With this funding, we will be able to invest in technology and expand our service offerings to better serve our customers."

With the latest funding, HOMVERY is well-positioned to revolutionize the home maintenance industry and provide customers with reliable, transparent, and convenient services.Have partnered with organizations like L & T for skilled training the company has also trained 1000+ technicians as well.

"Glad to back such customer centric and growth focused organization like Homvery and look forward to be part of the growth journey"- One of the Angel Investor- Homvery

Having been incubated in IIM Sambalpur, Homvery aims to empower 1000+ technicians and provide employment opportunities to the youth.

For more information, please visit HOMVERY's website at www.homvery.com

