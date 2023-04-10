Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a heist in the match number 13 of the Indian Premier League when they defeated defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), by three wickets to secure their second of the season. The heist was possible all thanks to their uncapped batter, Rinku Singh, who smashed a game-changing 48* from 21 balls that saw Kolkata reaching home safely to stun Gujarat at their own home turf. Fans Compare Rinku Singh’s Match Winning Knock in GT vs KKR IPL 2023 to Virat Kohli’s Game-Changing Innings Against Pakistan at MCG.

En route to his match-turning knock of 48, Rinku Singh whacked five sixes consecutively on the trot to do the unthinkable. Requiring 29 runs from the last over, Rinku shifted his gear as he smashed 30 runs in the last over off Gujarat bowler, Yash Dayal’s bowling, and, that totally changed the fate of the match. Having been smashed for five consecutive sixes, the uncapped Indian pacer soon covered his face with a towel and a picture of the same of the soon went viral on the social media.

Yash Dayal Couldn't Believe What Happened

Yash Dayal's Reaction Goes Viral Yash Dayal couldn't believe what had just happened. Rinku Singh the artist! pic.twitter.com/iVSaW6PFLv Yash Dayal's Reaction Goes Viral — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 9, 2023

Previously, chasing a mammoth 205, Kolkata batters, Venkatesh Iyer (80) and Nitish Rana (45), combined to put up a 100-run partnership for the third wicket. Iyer, coming in as a substitute for Suyash Sharma, gave his wicket away to Alzarri Joseph and Gujarat’s primer spinner, Rashid Khan soon bagged his maiden IPL hat-trick during the over number 17. Rashid, a prolific wicket-taker, now has bagged four hat-tricks in the T20 format, and did a celebratory act for claiming the wickets of Shardul Thakur, Andre Russell, and, Sunil Narine. Gujarat raced to 204 after a breezy knock from their batters – Vijay Shankar (63) and Sai Sudharsan (53) helped the unit reach a daunting total. Kavya Maran Loses Cool After Cameraman Shows Her on Big Screen During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Having secured two wins on the trot, the two-time IPL winners have climbed up to the second place in the points table, only now is just behind table toppers, Rajasthan Royals (RR). For Gujarat, this was their first loss of the campaign after having won the maiden IPL title in their debut season last year.

