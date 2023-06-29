BusinessWire India

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29: The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur, hosted the inaugural ceremony of the 2023-25 batch of its flagship Two-Year MBA program, the biggest with 360 students. Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director IIM Udaipur, presided over the event. Alpesh Shah, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG, Mumbai, India, was the Chief Guest. Shah is a distinguished industry veteran and has held different leadership roles in his enriched career. He is a firm believer in a people-first approach and shared his experiential journey with students. Alpesh Shah said, "In the rapidly changing modern and volatile world, arming yourself with appropriate knowledge and skill set is the best thing you can do. The ten learnings of my life are: Life is a marathon, and we must keep pushing yourself. Don't be in a hurry. Professional sports personalities like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Jocovich, Sachin Tendulkar, Serena Williams, Leander Paes and Mithali Raj enjoyed the peak of their career for an extended period of time because they were committed to performing consistently. Run your own race, don't be influenced by anyone or anything. Work hard; there is no substitute for hard work. Focus on your strengths, not on your weaknesses. Accept the change as it is the only constant. Whatever you do, do it wholeheartedly with commitment. Invest in your friends; they will stay with you forever. There are no shortcuts in life; live the values. Don't complain, and make the best of what you have. Define your purpose in life and a bold one which will lead you to new horizons of success in life. I would conclude with a message that to be bold, aspire for great things and make the most of your two years at IIM Udaipur." The welcome address was delivered by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, where he congratulated all the students and welcomed them to a transformational journey at the premier management institute. Prof. Banerjee said, "You have been dreaming about this for a long time. Your hard work and efforts have made you attain a seat in one of the most prestigious management institutes in the country. You are the future of the country, and we have huge expectations from you. I firmly believe in the fact that every batch has to be better than the previous batch, and you all are. Students here undergo a transformational journey and discover their unique selves. You all are individuals with unique identities, and you have got the opportunity to reinvent yourself by learning managerial skills and using them in the best possible manner. You will make mistakes in the process, and we are there to support you. Define your journey with IIMU and help us attain our vision 2030 of high-quality research and student transformation." The ceremony also saw the distribution of scholastic awards to the best-performing students in their respective terms for the first-year students of the MBA Program of 2022-24 (who have now gone to the Final Year). Term ISec. A - Jain Priya PritamchandraSec. B - Aditya SinghalSec. C - Kollapaneni PremchandSec. D - Vikram SinghSec. E - Katta Dhanika Samba Navyakanth Term IISec. A - Jain Priya PritamchandraSec. B - Raunok BasuSec. C - Akarsh AroraSec. D - Chinta Jaya Naga Sri HarshaSec. E - Katta Dhanika Samba Navyakanth Term IIISec. A - Ritik RajSec. B - Raunok BasuSec. C - Ruhatiya Aditya AjayprakashSec. D - Aadish Pankaj RaoSec. E - Abhishek Garg The Director's Awards were awarded to Jain Priya Pritamchandra, Ritik Raj, Raunok Basu, Anshul Jain, Aditya Singhal, Aadish Pankaj Rao, Vrajesh Ashok Nahar, Nandan Manjunath Arekal, Ankushi Garg, Bishal Misra, Vikram Singh, Abhishek Garg, Gantavya Gupta, Aditya Ranjan, Ruhatiya Aditya Ajayprakash, Katta Dhanika Samba Navyakanth. The ceremony proceedings were done by Prof. Debanjan Mitra, Chairperson 2-year MBA Program and a vote of thanks was given by Prof. Shobhit Aggarwal.

Also Read | Jos Buttler, England’s T20 World Cup-Winning Captain, to Be Offered Multi-Year Lucrative Contract by IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals: Report.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)