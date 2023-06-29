Jos Buttler is reportedly set to be offered a lucrative contract by his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. The England limited-overs team captain has been one of their most prolific run-scorers in recent IPL seasons and the franchise wants to tie him down to a long-term contract, which would run for four years. According to a report in The Telegraph, the franchise has not yet made the offer of this contract formally to Buttler. It also remains unclear if the England captain would accept and put pen to paper. ICC Set to Bring In Two New Rules to Reduce Impact of T20 Franchise Leagues Over International Cricket: Report.

“England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler is set to be offered a landmark four-year deal by his Indian premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals,” read the report, which also added, “It is understood that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and it’s unclear whether the T20 World Cup winning captain intends to accept the deal.” The amount of this multi-year deal is also unknown at the moment. Such a development comes after the rise of T20 leagues all across the globe, which has posed a threat to international cricket.

Earlier, it was reported that Jofra Archer could be given a five-year contract by record five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians. This can see top international cricketers give up their national team contracts and sign deals with T20 franchises. Recently, Buttler’s 2019 World Cup-winning teammate Jason Roy gave up his incremental England cricket contract to sign a deal with Los Angeles Knight Riders, a franchise in USA’s Major League Cricket. In his case, he was reportedly assured by the ECB that he would be considered for selection for the white-ball teams. In an apparent attempt to prevent such things from happening, reports circulated about the ICC planning to introduce changes to T20 franchise cricket. ‘My Priority Is England Cricket’ Jason Roy Eyes ICC World Cup 2023 Spot Despite Ending ECB Deal.

Buttler signed for Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and has gone on to feature in 71 games for the inaugural IPL winners. He was one of their main performers when they made it to the IPL 2022 final. The wicketkeeper-batter and England’s T20 World Cup-winning captain also plays for other franchises owned by Rajasthan Royals, in different tournaments, the likes of which include Paarl Royals (SA20) and Barbados Royals (CPL).

