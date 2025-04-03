PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 3: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted its 13th Annual Convocation for its Two-Year MBA (Batch of 2023-25), One-Year full-time MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management (Batches of 2024-25) and PhD, on Wednesday, April 02, 2025, at its pristine 300-acre campus at Balicha, Udaipur. Pankaj Patel, Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIM Udaipur, presided over the Convocation. The Convocation Address was delivered by Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank, who was the Chief Guest of the Convocation and the concluding address by Prof Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur. The convocation was graced by the faculty & staff of IIM Udaipur, besides parents and relatives of the students of graduating batches.

* IIM Udaipur hosted its 13th Annual Convocation for its Two-Year MBA (Batch 2023-25) and One-Year full-time MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management (Batch 2024-25). One student was awarded the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree

* Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

In the 13th Annual Convocation, a total of 452 students graduated, including 1 PhD student, 328 students of Two-Year MBA (Batch 2023-25) and 123 students of One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and One-Year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (Batch 2024-25).

Addressing the 13th annual convocation at IIM Udaipur, Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank, said, "As you step out from the halls of IIM Udaipur into the dynamic world of business and leadership, remember that success is not just about titles or achievements--it is about the impact you create. The lessons you have learned here, the challenges you have overcome, and the resilience you have built will guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of the industry. In a world driven by innovation and change, your ability to adapt, think critically, and lead with integrity will define your journey. This is not just a graduation; it is the beginning of a new chapter where you have the power to shape the future. Go forward with confidence, curiosity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence."

In his welcome address, Mr. Pankaj Patel, Chairman, IIM Udaipur, highlighted the Institute's achievements, including its steady position in global rankings and its commitment to digital transformation and research excellence. He announced significant collaborations and initiatives, such as the IIMU Behavioural Lab, ICMR Research Project of the Centre For Healthcare, etc. The Chairman praised the graduating students for their resilience and urged them to continue learning and striving for excellence. He concluded by congratulating the Institute's community and wishing the graduates success in their future endeavours.

He said, "As we celebrate the achievements of our institution, we honour the dedication of our faculty, the power of collaboration, and the unwavering spirit of our students. As you step into the next chapter of your journey, remember that learning never ends--it evolves with you. The experiences and knowledge you've gained here will be your guiding light in overcoming challenges and seizing new opportunities. My heartfelt congratulations to all graduates, and deep appreciation to the Director, faculty, and the entire IIMU community for their remarkable contributions. Wishing each of you a future filled with success, growth, and endless possibilities!"

In his concluding address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, said, "This convocation is not just an ending, but a new beginning. This Institution has provided you with a transformational learning experience. Therefore, I urge you to never stop learning, to never stop growing, and to never stop pushing yourself to be the best you can be. You are now part of a vast network of IIM Udaipur alumni, and you are all a stakeholder in the institute's success. We look forward to your continued contributions and mentorship as you embark on your exciting careers."

IIM Udaipur celebrated outstanding academic achievements and leadership at its annual convocation ceremony.

Shivangi Agarwal was conferred with the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree, marking a significant academic milestone.

Among the MBA programs, several students were recognised for their exceptional scholastic performance:

* One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM): Shalabh Srivastava was awarded the Gold Medal.

* One-Year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM): Tushar Joshi received the Gold Medal.

* Two-Year MBA Program: Vishwajeet Tanaji Khot, Tummala Alekhya, and Deepti Singh were honoured with Gold Medals for their academic excellence.

In addition to scholastic achievements, special awards were presented to students for their outstanding contributions and leadership:

* Manhattan Award for Woman in Supply Chain: Shikha Gupta (One-Year MBA GSCM) was recognised for being the topper among the female candidates.

* JM Financial Centre for Financial Research Merit Award: Gurpreet Singh Sachdev was honoured as the best finance student.

* Shreeram Life Insurance Award: Vishwajeet Tanaji Khot received the award for securing the first rank.

* The institute also recognised exemplary all-round performance:

* IIM Udaipur Award for Best MBA All-Rounder (Two-Year MBA): Vishwajeet Tanaji Khot.

* IIM Udaipur Award for Best One-Year MBA All-Rounder: Amogh Simha.

These awards reflect IIM Udaipur's commitment to fostering academic rigour, leadership, and excellence across diverse management disciplines.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

