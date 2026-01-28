VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 28: India International Music Week (IIMW), a first-of-its-kind international music conference and showcase festival, is set to return for its second edition from 10-12 February 2026, this time in Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India. It has announced the complete line-up of artists to perform at the festival, which is focused on emerging artists and international cultural exchange.

Also Read | ????? 5 ?????? ??????????????? 1???100 ??? ??????? ??????? ?????? 2026.

IIMW 2026 brings together a diverse community of artists, music industry leaders, and professionals from over 30 countries. It is an opportunity for fans to discover new music, and for music companies, organisations and talent to plug into the Indian music industry and be part of a future-facing festival that's committed to artistry, discovery, trade and cultural exchange.

The complete artist line-up is as follows: Electronic producer, singer & writer Agenda Dei Buoni Propositi (Italy), psychedelic rock band Clever Moose (Indonesia), soul-funk band Easy Wanderlings (India), singer-songwriter Edwin Raphael (Canada), art-pop rock band GiFU (Norway/Faroe Islands), art-pop producer. JNG (India), electronic jazz duo J-Silk (France), singer-songwriter Jeremiah de Rozario (India), electronic R&B artist Milan Ring (Germany/Australia), alternative pop artist Naari (Germany), electronic producer PANELIA (India), soul/funk and jazz singer Ro Maiti (India), folk-pop artist Reuben De Melo (Australia), jazz and African soul singer Siki Jo-An (South Africa), experimental collective the Tamil Jazz Collective (India), pop-rock artist Tejas (India) and art-pop duo Two Summ (India).

Also Read | New Aadhaar App Launched: Know How To Download, Its Top Features.

Kicking off on the evening of 10th February with an evening reception, the following two days will witness a first-of-its-kind festival format in Mumbai.

"IIMW was created to place India firmly in the global music conversation. What's happening in Mumbai in 2026 isn't just another edition; it's a statement. It reflects the ambition and cultural confidence of a music ecosystem that has finally come into its own. For the industry, this is about building real pathways for collaboration,touring and trade. The world is paying attention, and India is ready to host, collaborate and lead," said Sushil Chhugani, Director at India Music Exchange.

IIMW Pro, the conference arm of IIMW, is designed to spark meaningful dialogue andbuild real cultural bridges with one of the world's fastest-growing music markets. The 2026 programme will tackle pressing, forward-looking issues shaping the global music business, including emerging market entry strategies, attribution and royalties in the age of AI, building new festivals versus licensing existing formats, the capacity gap across South Asian venues, and how micro community fan bases in India are redefining audience engagement.

"IIMW Pro will feature the convergence of industry stakeholders that is unprecedented. Whether it is licensee industries bodies and PROs or the coming together of Ministries including External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Tourism, Culture, & Commerce for the purposes of music trade and cultural exchange, there is no denying that history will be made at this edition. Come prepared for progress at IIMW 2026," elaborated Rafael Pereira, Director at India Music Exchange.

IIMW will also see participation from a wide cross-section of global and Indiancompanies and institutions, including Live Nation, AEG Live, British Council, EMPIRE, Desi Trill, Merlin, Rolling Stone, IQ Magazine, YouTube, BookMyShow, District by Zomato, Skillbox, Zee Live, IPRS, PPL, RMPL, GEMA, PRS for Music, EEMA, NRAI, the Services Export Promotion Council of India, WAVES Bazaar, and many more.

IIMW 2026 CONFERENCE - IIMW Pro

Dates: 11 & 12 February

Venue: Museum of Solutions (MuSo), Lower Parel

From 9 AM until 5 PM - 2 days of expert-led panel discussions, workshops, networkingsessions and B2B meetings with music industry leaders and professionals from over 30 countries offering actionable insights into global industry trends, market opportunities, and growth strategies.

IIMW 2026 SHOWCASE FESTIVAL

Dates: 11 & 12 February

Venue: antiSOCIAL & Epitome (Todi Mill, Lower Parel)

6 PM onwards - 2 evenings of showcase live performances by 20+ Indian and international emerging artists across multiple venues, creating a space for discovery, exposure and engagement with diverse global audiences.

Watch the official aftermovie of IIMW 2025.

About IIMW:

India International Music Week (IIMW) - a pioneering initiative by India Music Exchange is a global gathering of artists, tastemakers, and industry leaders focused on sparking collaboration, creating trade opportunities, and accelerating multilateral cultural exports. A format true to its mission statement - Global Music Mobility - IIMW is committed to a bold, forward-thinking spirit, shaping how the world engages with Indian music and how Indian music reaches the world.

For press inquiries or partnership opportunities: contact@iimw.in

IIMW 2026 Tickets: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/india-international-music-week-2026

Website: www.iimw.in

Instagram: @iimw.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)