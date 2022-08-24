New Delhi (India), August 24 (ANI/PNN): Vehant Technologies, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence /Machine Learning- based Physical Security, Surveillance and Covid solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi (IIT-Mandi) in order to promote Industry Academia Collaboration.

Vehant's researchers shall collaborate with the researchers of IIT Mandi with mutual interest on developing enhanced applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies in security screening solutions offered by the company. Vehant Technologies is among key players in providing security screening solutions using AI and ML.

Vehant Technologies will sponsor up to five students enrolled in M.Tech program in the year 2022-23. Besides, the company will further sponsor research projects, faculty consultancies and Ph.D. students at the Institute in order to benefit from the mindshare of faculty and students. The collaboration has begun sponsorship with M. Tech students. The selection and admission of sponsored students and the project work began on 20th August 2022.

Commenting on the partnership, Anoop. G. Prabhu, Co-founder & CTO, Vehant Technologies, said, "The admitted students shall be addressed as Vehant fellows and each fellowship will imply a commitment of funds which may be used for research and academic purposes over a period of 2 years. Our goal is to build a strong research ecosystem within the company for development of future products and solutions by engaging with researchers at IIT Mandi working in domains of mutual interest.The main intent is to perform research on applications of AI/ML techniques in physical security, surveillance and traffic monitoring."

Speaking on IIT Mandi's collaboration with Vehant Technologies, Dr Venkata Krishnan, Dean Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy & International Relations (SRIC & IR), IIT Mandi, said, "IIT Mandi is looking forward to a productive collaboration with Vehant Technologies to boost the industry-academia association. We believe this program will mutually benefit both the stakeholders in terms of acquiring technology competence and academic excellence in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This initiative will help us in addressing the unique industry problem statements while ensuring real-time technical exposure to our students."

Vehant will support all the efforts including publications, conferences, technical journals and IP generations coming out of the partnership. Faculty at IIT Mandi may benefit by this collaboration with more joint research/consulting opportunities with doors opening up from industry. Vehant would be able to attract young fresh talent to work on its projects while simultaneously supporting quality education.

Incubated in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi in 2005, Vehant Technologies is a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning- based Physical Security, Surveillanceand Traffic Monitoring& Junction Enforcement Solutions. Designed & developed in India; manufactured in India and Europe to meet global standards, features and quality.

The company's state of the art solutions are continuously leveraging technological innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Deep Learning etc.

Vehant Technologies is enlisted in '75@75 India's AI journey', a compendium released by INDIAai at 'Azadi ka Digital Mahotsav' that details 75 startups of artificial intelligence across India. INDIAai portal is a joint initiative by NASSCOM, NEGD and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, taken up to create and nurture a unified AI ecosystem in India's AI journey.

IIT Mandi has four Academic Schools and three major Research Centers. The unique, project-oriented B.Tech. curriculum is centered around its 4-year long Design and Innovation stream. From August 2019, IIT Mandi started 3 new and unique B. Tech. programmes in Data Science and Engineering, Engineering Physics, and Dual Degree in Bioengineering. Since the inception of the Institute, IIT Mandi faculty has been involved in over 275 Research and Development (R&D) projects.

IIT Mandi set up the IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation (iHub; a section-8 company) on its campus at Kamand with significant funding of INR 110 crores from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

The iHub is planned to fuel research and technology development, skill development, startup and innovation, and collaborations in the HCI and allied AI/ML areas in India. IIT Mandi is the only second-generation IIT to be featured at rank no. 7 in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements of the Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

