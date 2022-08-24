The Twitterverse has added the latest update to Kim Taehyung's dating list. K-Pop fans claim that BTS' V and girl band BLACKPINK's singer Jennie had made the ultimate love connection! Yes, you read that right. The allegation about the brewing romance between the two K-Pop stars came after a leaked picture of Taehyung and Jennie Kim went crazy viral on social media. The pic has sparked dating rumours on the internet. While some fans are happy about the town's alleged couple, others speculate about the image's authenticity and say that the snap could have been photoshopped. Some netizens had also pointed out that Jennie has been spotted wearing the same cardigan and bracelet and using the same phone as the woman in the photo, while the man is wearing clothes Taehyung wore when he left for Paris Fashion Week in June. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie Dating? Fans React to Dating Rumours of K-Pop Stars After New 'Leaked' Pic Goes Viral.

Well, this is not the very first time. ARMY and BLINKS went bananas earlier this year in May, to boot! The shoutout was regarding a picture that showed The Wind Prince with Jen, who was purportedly driving on South Korea's Jeju Island. The gossip gained a lot of traction back then with no robust evidence. Fans of the two Korean artists reacted to the goss by claiming that the image was edited and that V's photo is not recent. V and Jennie Dating? BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Kim Jennie's Pic 'Together' Goes Viral! Army and Blinks Debate on Twitter Over the Authenticity of Photo.

Look At The First Viral Pic Of The K-Pop Figures:

OMG leave Taehyung and leave Jennie alone this edited picture! 😌 pic.twitter.com/WKeWz2nOSx — anisalaravianti (@anisalaravianti) May 22, 2022

Take A Look At The Recent Viral Pic Of Taehyung & Jennie:

Meanwhile, reports claim that Taehyung followed and then unfollowed Jennie on Instagram in December. Amid the tittle-tattle about the South Korean icons, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment came up with a fuzzy statement. Soompi's report says that a source from the agency quotes, "BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States including the MTV Video Music Awards performance. As well as promotional activities for their second full-length album." Nobody knows how legitimate these pictures are, but both the stars from the world of music have been pulling out all the stops to make their fandom happy!

